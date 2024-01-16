Naomi to make WWE return alongside 46-year-old star? Exploring the possibility

Naomi, aka Trinity Fatu, is currently one of the most talked-about names in the pro wrestling world. She is reported to return to the promotion after wrapping up her TNA Wrestling obligations. There's a good possibility that the 36-year-old might not come alone, as she could bring back a former champion.

The name in question is her old stablemate, Tamina. The two were part of the dominant faction, Team B.A.D., led by Sasha Banks (AKA Mercedes Mone). Besides, Trinity and Tamina are also members of the Anoa'i family.

Therefore, Naomi could return to WWE alongside the 46-year-old, which could unravel interesting things in the women's division. However, the possibility of it happening is comparatively low, as Tamina's in-ring status is unknown. She has not been seen on television for a long time.

Although there's no confirmation, she might have quietly retired from the squared circle. On the other hand, Trinity has achieved massive success as a singles competitor in her career. Therefore, WWE might look to continue that following her potential return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Exploring Naomi's return timeline and plans

After having a long run in WWE, she and Sasha Banks walked out of the promotion in May 2022. Since then, Trinity Fatu has made quite a name for herself outside the Stamford-based promotion. It looks like she is on the verge of wrapping up her TNA run, as the 36-year-old is expected to return to WWE.

The possible event where she could make her comeback is at Royal Rumble 2024. Naomi could be a surprise entrant in the Women's Battle Royale match. The January Premium Live Event is known for huge surprises and returns.

WWE might put the former women's champion into major storylines upon her return. She could go after either of the top titleholders to solidify her dominance. Previously, there were rumors that Naomi could join The Bloodline upon her return.

WWE might also go in that direction, as there have always been talks about the faction having a female member. With Trinity being a member of the Anoa'i family and Jimmy Uso's wife, the prospect of it happening is quite good.

