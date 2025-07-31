  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SummerSlam 2025
  • Naomi to retain her title by bringing back her forgotten tag team partner after 3 years? Exploring SummerSlam possibility

Naomi to retain her title by bringing back her forgotten tag team partner after 3 years? Exploring SummerSlam possibility

By Sheron
Published Jul 31, 2025 18:23 GMT
Naomi, Cameron [Image Credits: star
Naomi and her old partner [Image Credits: Naomi and star's Instagram]

At WWE SummerSlam, Naomi will defend her recently acquired Women's World Championship. Unfortunately, this won’t be a simple one-on-one battle as the current champion will face Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY in a Triple Threat Match.

Ad

Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY put on a classic match at WWE Evolution 2025, during which Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract and pinned then-reigning champion SKY to win the title. This is looking like an uphill battle for Naomi, but what if she gets some help?

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

What if at WWE SummerSlam, Naomi's long-forgotten tag team partner, Cameron, returns to help her retain the title? Cameron and the real-life Bloodline member have a history together, as they both made their RAW debut in 2012 as Brodus Clay's dancers and valets known as The Funkadactyls.

This duo worked together from 2012 to 2014 before Cameron moved on to a singles run. In 2016, she was released from the company, following which she returned at the 2022 Royal Rumble. Before that, she also worked in AEW.

Ad
Ad

While there have been no reports of her possible return, she did post a photo on X/Twitter about Total Divas with the caption that it needed to be rebooted. This got fans wondering if she was talking to WWE to make her return.

Given Cameron's history with the former Glow, she could prove to be a powerful ally for the champion. The duo could reunite as a proper heel tag team and challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championship as well. While the possibilities are endless, it's just a speculation for now, and fans have to wait and see how the 37-year-old overcomes Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY at SummerSlam.

Ad

Naomi should retain at WWE SummerSlam

While fans love Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY, Naomi has not had a proper title run in a long time. With her new unhinged heel persona that fans are loving, this reign could do wonders for her career. Not only is she now a veteran of the business, but it will add respect to her name when she starts putting over new talent.

Ad

Fans had been craving for the 37-year-old to win the title, and now that WWE has given her the opportunity, they should not take it away so soon.

This title run also opens the door for the former Glow to take on opponents that she would not normally have faced. She could go against Liv Morgan when she returns. Even someone as young and talented as Roxanne Perez has her eyes on the Women’s World Championship.

About the author
Sheron

Sheron

Twitter icon

Sheron is a WWE writer with over five years of experience in writing. She is fascinated by the journey of the 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton. Aside from writing about all the RKOs The Viper lands out of nowhere, she enjoys YouTube videos, sitcoms, and horror movies.

Know More

75 year old legend has challenged Cody Rhodes HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications