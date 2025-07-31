Naomi to retain her title by bringing back her forgotten tag team partner after 3 years? Exploring SummerSlam possibility

At WWE SummerSlam, Naomi will defend her recently acquired Women's World Championship. Unfortunately, this won’t be a simple one-on-one battle as the current champion will face Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY in a Triple Threat Match.Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY put on a classic match at WWE Evolution 2025, during which Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract and pinned then-reigning champion SKY to win the title. This is looking like an uphill battle for Naomi, but what if she gets some help?What if at WWE SummerSlam, Naomi's long-forgotten tag team partner, Cameron, returns to help her retain the title? Cameron and the real-life Bloodline member have a history together, as they both made their RAW debut in 2012 as Brodus Clay's dancers and valets known as The Funkadactyls.This duo worked together from 2012 to 2014 before Cameron moved on to a singles run. In 2016, she was released from the company, following which she returned at the 2022 Royal Rumble. Before that, she also worked in AEW.While there have been no reports of her possible return, she did post a photo on X/Twitter about Total Divas with the caption that it needed to be rebooted. This got fans wondering if she was talking to WWE to make her return.Given Cameron's history with the former Glow, she could prove to be a powerful ally for the champion. The duo could reunite as a proper heel tag team and challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championship as well. While the possibilities are endless, it's just a speculation for now, and fans have to wait and see how the 37-year-old overcomes Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY at SummerSlam.Naomi should retain at WWE SummerSlamWhile fans love Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY, Naomi has not had a proper title run in a long time. With her new unhinged heel persona that fans are loving, this reign could do wonders for her career. Not only is she now a veteran of the business, but it will add respect to her name when she starts putting over new talent.Fans had been craving for the 37-year-old to win the title, and now that WWE has given her the opportunity, they should not take it away so soon.This title run also opens the door for the former Glow to take on opponents that she would not normally have faced. She could go against Liv Morgan when she returns. Even someone as young and talented as Roxanne Perez has her eyes on the Women’s World Championship.