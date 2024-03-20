New Bloodline member, international sensation - 4 stars who may make their WWE debut at WrestleMania XL

WWE WrestleMania is the biggest wrestling show held every year. The two-night extravaganza has by far the most eyeballs out of any wrestling premium live event, and with 120,000+ tickets likely sold across two days, nothing can quite compare to it.

With the modern product being as exciting as it is, more eyeballs may be on the big show than ever before. Additionally, there are more superstars to watch out for than the Stamford-based company has had in decades, meaning every performer is hoping to end up on the match card.

It is impossible for every superstar to compete in or even appear in WrestleMania XL. Still, some of the biggest names in wrestling will be in action. Interestingly, while some may be left out, there is a chance that other performers could make their debut at The Show of Shows.

This article will specifically tackle stars who could end up making their way to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut and may do so by debuting at WrestleMania XL. This includes a new potential member of The Bloodline, an international sensation, and even a former NWA World Women's Champion.

Below are four stars who may make their WWE debut at WrestleMania XL.

#4. Kamille's future is not yet clear

Kamille is an absolute powerhouse. She is currently in a relationship with former WWE Superstar Thom Latimer and has dominated the National Wrestling Alliance. In fact, she was a seemingly unstoppable champion throughout most of her tenure in the company. She left the promotion earlier this year.

It should be noted that Kamille has allegedly been in talks with both AEW and WWE, but All Elite Wrestling may have an edge that could lead her to join the Jacksonville-based promotion. That is far from guaranteed, however, and Kamille could still join World Wrestling Entertainment, provided she has not quietly signed a contract elsewhere already.

If Kamille were to jump ship to the biggest wrestling company in the world, she could be introduced using the classic NXT TakeOver method. Kamille being ringside watching Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley clash, for example, could be a fun way to debut her.

#3. Tama Tonga is rumored to sign with WWE

Tama Tonga is a veteran superstar. He has been wrestling since 2008 and has spent the bulk of the last decade and a half performing for New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He was a founding member of the Bullet Club and the Guerrillas of Destiny.

Much like Kamille, Tama Tonga has allegedly been in talks with WWE. In fact, he was rumored to be potentially jumping ship one year ago, but Vince McMahon's return led to a hiring freeze as the Stamford-based promotion looked to be sold.

Now that Mr. McMahon is gone and WWE operates under TKO Group Holdings, there is nothing stopping Haku's son from making the jump. If he were to debut at WrestleMania XL, he could do so by helping AJ Styles defeat LA Knight in what would be a shocking and exciting reunion of Bullet Club members.

#2. Giulia could make her WWE debut

Giulia is an international sensation known to fans for her work in World Wonder Ring Stardom and even New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Giulia is extremely charismatic and has a striking look, but she is also unbelievably talented. The 30-year-old star is a major get for any promotion.

While it has long been rumored that she will make the jump to WWE, reports indicate it may not happen as soon as fans would like. After her contract with World Wonder Ring Stardom expires, Giulia is likely going to work for Rossy Ogawa's upstart promotion, albeit only temporarily.

WWE could potentially work out a deal where she signs with the Sports Entertainment juggernaut now and still works with Rossy over the coming months. If this deal were to go down, she could still debut at WrestleMania XL. Perhaps the international sensation could confront IYO SKY or Bayley following their WWE Women's Championship bout.

#1. Jacob Fatu could cost Cody Rhodes the win at WrestleMania XL

Jacob Fatu is a top star on the independent wrestling scene. He has been featured in Reality of Wrestling and Game Changer Wrestling (GCW), but perhaps most notably in Major League Wrestling. Many people believe that he was ready for the big-time, and he has been for quite a while now.

The Samoan Werewolf and WWE should fit together like a hand in a glove. It is no secret that The Bloodline runs World Wrestling Entertainment, so another talented member of the family joining the Stamford-based promotion just makes sense.

However, this may prove to be bad news for Cody Rhodes. There is a chance that Jacob could join WWE as the newest member of The Bloodline. If this were indeed to happen, Fatu could interfere in Rhodes' match against Roman Reigns. This could mean that The American Nightmare fails for the second year in a row.

