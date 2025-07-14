New leader for Seth Rollins' faction to be revealed after a massive heel turn on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

Seth Rollins suffered an unfortunate knee injury while performing a springboard moonsault during his match against LA Knight at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event XL. The Visionary may be out of action for a while, which begs the question: what happens to the rest of his faction? We may get the answer tonight on RAW in the form of a shocking heel turn.

A Gauntlet Match has been made official for RAW featuring CM Punk, Penta, Bron Breakker, Jey Uso, and LA Knight to determine Gunther's challenger at SummerSlam for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. In a shocking scenario, LA Knight may turn heel and reveal himself as the new leader of Seth Rollins' faction.

While The Visionary's injury was most certainly just an unfortunate situation, WWE could build a conspiracy angle around it. It might be revealed that LA Knight and Paul Heyman were in cahoots before SNME, and Seth Rollins' injury was part of the "plan" to get rid of him.

During the Gauntlet Match on WWE RAW, it could come down to LA Knight and CM Punk. Knight and Punk could have a back-and-forth contest before Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker make their way out to the ring. Since The Megastar and Punk have been at odds with the villainous faction, it may seem like the duo is out there to attack the babyfaces.

In a shocking turn of events, Reed and Breakker may corner The Second City Saint and lay him out, allowing The Megastar to pick up the win. After the match, the heel tandem could have an intense staredown with Knight before embracing him, cementing the former United States Champion's heel turn.

The 42-year-old star has been hovering around the upper mid-card scene for a while now with occasional main event spotlight. Despite the inconsistent booking, fans are still firmly behind The Megastar, clamoring for him to get more opportunities. A change of character and aligning with Paul Heyman could be what LA Knight needs to secure a spot at the top of the card.

That said, it is just speculation for now. Fans will have to tune in to see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for WWE RAW.

Wrestling veteran reacts to Seth Rollins' injury at SNME XL

While reviewing Saturday Night's Main Event for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bill Apter commented on Seth Rollins' injury during the match against LA Knight. The wrestling veteran initially believed the injury was a work to set up a Money in the Bank cash-in later in the night during Gunther vs. Goldberg.

"That's what I thought. He was gonna come out in the Gunther-Goldberg match. When they called in the doctor, you know, the doctor could have stopped it at that point. But it's rare that you'll see Seth Rollins just take a clean pin like that. I was waiting for a kick out for a shoulder up." [From 19:20 onwards]

It will be interesting to see how Seth Rollins' untimely injury affects the creative plans as WWE prepares for SummerSlam.

