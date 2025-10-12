WWE Crown Jewel 2025 proved to be a great show for The Vision. Bronson Reed defeated Roman Reigns in the Australian Street Fight, while Seth Rollins secured victory over Cody Rhodes in the main event.However, with The Vision progressing in WWE, new members are expected to join soon. In this article, we will look at three new stars who might join the villainous faction in WWE.#3. Austin Theory could be next in lineFor a long time, Austin Theory has been absent from the sports entertainment juggernaut. Already, Theory and Grayson Waller are separated on RAW. This increases the likelihood of A-Town Down Under star joining forces with The Vision as its newest member.There are already rumors of Theory joining forces with Seth Rollins' faction at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2025. So, it's likely he may become a permanent member of the faction after WarGames. Additionally, during the pandemic, Rollins and Theory were part of an alliance, which makes their reunion on the red brand more likely.#2. Brock Lesnar might join The Vision on WWE RAWNot only Austin Theory, but Brock Lesnar is also rumored to be part of The Vision team in the WarGames match. The Beast Incarnate is expected to assist Seth Rollins' team against Roman Reigns.At Wrestlepalooza, Lesnar and Paul Heyman reunited, and later Rollins confirmed that he had given prior approval for The Oracle's action. Considering this, it seems that The Beast Incarnate could be working with The Vision, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he joins the faction in the near future.#1. Jimmy Uso might shock the worldWrestlePurists @WrestlePuristsLINKJey Uso leaves Jimmy Uso in the ring Even more cracks starting to show in the OG Bloodline #WWECrownJewelAt WWE Crown Jewel 2025, The Bloodline Saga took an unexpected turn when Jey Uso accidentally speared Roman Reigns, costing him the match. Later, the OTC left the ring in frustration, and The YEET Master also confirmed that he is 'out' and walked away.Things weren't good for Big Jim in the OG Bloodline, as Roman was unhappy with him for not allowing Jey to maximize his potential. Amidst all this turmoil, Jimmy Uso might decide to leave the OG Bloodline and team up with The Vision.With this, Big Jim will be protected from harassment by the OTC, especially now that Reigns and Jey are on the same page and nothing is in Jimmy Uso's favor.