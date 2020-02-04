New No. 1 contender crowned for Brock Lesnar's WWE Championship

The Triple Threat match took place on RAW

The main event of this week's edition of RAW featured a Triple Threat battle to determine the no. 1 contender for the WWE Champion. The match saw Ricochet, Bobby Lashley, and one-half of the RAW Tag Team Champions, Seth Rollins, collide with one another in an attempt to challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Title at the upcoming Super ShowDown pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia.

Although Buddy Murphy and Authors of Pain attempted to turn the match in favor of the Monday Night Messiah, Kevin Owens and Erik evened up the odds. With the interferences being taken care of, Ricochet went on to pin Bobby Lashley and earn a shot at the WWE Championship. He didn't get enough time to celebrate as The Beast Incarnate made his presence felt and took out his opponent for Super ShowDown with an F5!

WWE Super ShowDown

Courtesy of winning this year's Royal Rumble match, Drew McIntyre has already cemented his claim for the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 36. But the question that still remains is, who will be the Champion heading into the 'Show of Shows'?

Will we witness Drew McIntyre vs. Ricochet at WrestleMania 36? Or, will it be Brock Lesnar defending the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at The Grandest Stage of Them All? We will get the answer following the WWE Super ShowDown event later this month.