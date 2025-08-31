New Shield to be formed? - 4 WWE stars Roman Reigns could bring back to take down Seth Rollins’ Vision

Roman Reigns' feud with The Vision is far from over in WWE. The Original Tribal Chief is set to face Bronson Reed at Clash in Paris 2025.However, the OTC will require some assistance to overcome the villainous faction. In this article, we will discuss four WWE stars whom the Head of the Table could bring back to take down The Visionary.#4. Roman Reigns might join forces with Austin Theory on RAWAustin Theory is currently off programming, but his alliance with Grayson Waller has come to an end. Waller confirmed the split when Theory was written off television abruptly due to an injury. As a result, there are high chances that the former United States Champion may return as a babyface.For those unaware, Theory has a history with Rollins, as he was previously part of his heel group during the pandemic era. So, the Stamford-based promotion could use this angle to pair up Roman and Theory against The Vision.This will also serve as a perfect angle to give Austin Theory a jumpstart as a babyface following his return.#3. The Rock might return to rescue his cousinIt's been a long time since we have seen The Rock in WWE. The Final Boss made his last appearance at Elimination Chamber 2025, where he was part of John Cena's heel turn.Now, The Franchise Player is no longer a heel, and the company has seemingly dropped the entire angle of his alliance with the People's Champion. Thus, the OTC can bring back The Final Boss to help him against The Vision.#2. Reigns might form a new Shield with Zilla FatuZilla Fatu is another real-life Bloodline member fans are eagerly waiting to see in the Stamford-based promotion. He is currently performing on the independent circuit.The Head of the Table can form a new Shield with Zilla and eventually take down The Visionary's heel alliance on Monday Night RAW.#1. Could Roman Reigns and Stone Cold Steve Austin pair up in WWE?Stone Cold Steve Austin was approached for a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, but things did not come to fruition. Earlier this year, reports confirmed that the Texas Rattlesnake believed that he still had one more match left in the tank.If the company can't book Roman vs. Stone Cold in a singles match, then a partnership could be a great alternative. The WWE Hall of Famer may help the OTC put down Seth Rollins' faction, and this twist would certainly elevate the storyline.