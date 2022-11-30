New title to be introduced, joining Bray Wyatt's side - 5 possible directions for Liv Morgan following WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022

WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 was a strong night for female superstars. The SmackDown brand had representation via Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship, with Shayna Baszler accompanying Rousey to the ring.

Meanwhile, RAW's stacked women's division was represented in the Women's WarGames Match. Damage CTRL, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross went to war with Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Mia Yim, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka in a match of the year contender. Unfortunately, despite thirteen talented women appearing on the program, Liv Morgan did not.

Morgan has been working on reinventing herself on the blue brand, but she was disappointed by not appearing at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022. She even tweeted about her absence, making it clear she was experiencing "fomo". Now that the event has come and passed, could Liv find herself back in a prominent position? What might she do now that the epic event is in the rearview mirror?

Below are five possible directions for Liv Morgan following WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022.

#5. Liv could unite with Bray Wyatt

WWE @WWE



A very interesting message from Bray Wyatt.



#SmackDown "I'm just a servant now. I go where the circle takes me ."A very interesting message from Bray Wyatt. "I'm just a servant now. I go where the circle takes me ."A very interesting message from Bray Wyatt.#SmackDown https://t.co/eoRxM2kxem

Liv Morgan's new character definitely has a darker edge. She shows a mean streak that she never previously expressed on-screen before. Frankly, Liv is acting crazily and with an edge that fans hadn't previously seen from The Miracle Kid.

The new character could fit in perfectly with Bray Wyatt. The Eater Of Worlds has always had a dark side, but his behavior lately has been inexplicable. At one moment the former Universal Champion is calm and the next moment sees him snapping at anyone who gets on his nerves.

Given both stars have a new edge, they may be linked up on-screen. While many fans expect Alexa Bliss to reunite with Wyatt, Morgan joining up with The Eater Of Worlds could be a fresh take on an old concept.

#4. She could reignite her feud with Ronda Rousey following the champion's win at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022

Ronda Rousey and Shotzi at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022

Liv had an incredible 2022 for the most part. While she didn't always win big matches, she rose through the ranks and climbed toward the top of the card. Her battles against or alongside the likes of Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley led to Liv winning Money in the Bank and the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Morgan held the SmackDown Women's Title for a few months before losing it back to the woman she initially defeated for the title - Ronda Rousey. The Baddest Woman On The Planet won the gold at Extreme Rules after losing to Liv twice prior to the event.

After Ronda's successful title defense over Shotzi at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022, she'll need a new challenger. The Miracle Kid will likely want to regain the gold she lost, and could potentially challenge Ronda for the belt. If anybody has proven they can defeat Rousey, it's Liv.

#3. Liv Morgan could move back to RAW after not appearing at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022

Liv Morgan dominated SmackDown throughout much of 2022. She captured the SmackDown Women's Championship and moved to the blue brand following the Money in the Bank 2022 event. From there, she's battled and defeated several opponents.

The Miracle Kid has defeated the likes of Lacey Evans, Sonya Deville, Ronda Rousey, and Shayna Baszler over the past few months. Given SmackDown's smaller roster, Liv has battled and defeated almost every active heel on the brand. WWE may decide to move her over to RAW for something fresh.

The red brand is stacked with talent. The ten women who competed at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022, Candice LeRae, Doudrop, Tamina, Dana Brooke, and Carmella make for an incredible division. Liv mixing it up with each of those fifteen stars would make for exciting television.

#2. She could form a tag team or stable to feud with Damage CTRL following WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022

Damage CTRL

Damage CTRL has been dominant in the tag team division ever since forming at SummerSlam. While the group doesn't have a perfect win-loss record, they constantly antagonize the women's division on both RAW and SmackDown.

Bayley has been unable to capture the RAW Women's Championship, but IYO SKY and Dakota Kai are two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. They're also the reigning champions, having defeated Alexa Bliss and Asuka for the gold at Crown Jewel.

Liv Morgan may decide to find a partner to challenge the duo. She was almost a tag team champion earlier this year when she teamed up with Rhea Ripley and Liv surely wants to finally capture the gold. Whether she teams up with Emma, Shotzi, Raquel Rodriguez, Xia Li, or somebody else entirely, she'd be a major threat to the tag team champions.

#1. Liv could introduce a new championship to match her extreme persona following WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022

Liv Morgan pulling out a table

The Miracle Kid may be in a tough position following WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022. She lost the SmackDown Women's Championship and seemingly doesn't have any friends to team up with. She's also on the blue brand, so moving to RAW or NXT isn't a guarantee without company approval.

There's a way Liv could potentially win a singles championship without moving brands or reigniting her feud with Ronda, however. The Miracle Kid could introduce a new championship belt to Friday Night SmackDown.

Given Liv's new extreme persona, the Women's Hardcore Championship could potentially be introduced and Morgan would be the perfect person to hold the title first. Her constant use of bats, kendo sticks, and tables show how hardcore Liv can be. Why not embrace that side of her with a new title?

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes