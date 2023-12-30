New Tribal Heir to be named, massive unexpected reunion - 4 directions in WWE for Jimmy Uso in 2024

Jimmy Uso is an extremely successful WWE Superstar. He is part of an incredible bloodline that includes the likes of The Rock, Afa and Sika, Yokozuna, Rikishi, Umaga, and Roman Reigns. Despite his family's many accolades, Jimmy's own list of credentials is as impressive as almost anyone else's.

The twin of Jey Uso has been in World Wrestling Entertainment for a long time. He signed a developmental deal all the way back in 2009. He debuted on the main roster the following year in 2010. Nearly fourteen years later, Uso has won a lot of gold.

In total, Jimmy is an eight-time Tag Team Champion. He's a three-time RAW Tag Team Champion and a five-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion. Jimmy even headlined night one of WrestleMania 39 earlier this year.

While that feat was impressive, as was his 2023 as a whole, the year is just about over. Fans are already looking forward to 2024. In this article, we will look at four possible paths for Jimmy's career in the next calendar year. This includes a potential promotion and even his first singles title.

Below are four directions in WWE for Jimmy Uso in 2024.

#4. He could win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles alongside Solo Sikoa

The Judgment Day runs WWE. At the very least, the stable runs World Wrestling Entertainment's tag team division, as Finn Balor and Damian Priest are the reigning Unified RAW & SmackDown Tag Team Champions. The duo are in their second reign together as champions.

Balor and Priest have managed to get by all challengers, including the likes of Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso and, most recently, The Creed Brothers. There's a chance that the dominant duo may have their work cut out for them in 2024, however, as The Bloodline may come hunting for titles.

Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso may work together as a tag team to bring the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles back to The Bloodline. Given that they're brothers, the pair will certainly have chemistry. Factor in Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns' influence and a Tag Title run for Jimmy Uso feels very possible for 2024.

#3. Jimmy Uso could become The Tribal Heir

Speaking of Solo Sikoa, The Enforcer of The Bloodline recently received quite the promotion. During an episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown featuring Roman Reigns, The Tribal Chief made a major announcement that shocked Jimmy Uso and certainly pleased Solo.

Reigns revealed that Solo Sikoa is now The Tribal Heir. This means, at least in theory, Solo is Roman's handpicked successor who will one day become the new Tribal Chief of The Bloodline. From there, the hope is Sikoa will run WWE.

Jimmy Uso was clearly very bitter over Solo being selected for the role. In 2024, however, things could change. Jimmy could manipulate his way into eventually taking over as The Tribal Heir. Alternatively, he could prove himself worthy enough for the role by winning major championships.

#2. He could win the United States Championship

The United States Championship is an extremely prestigious wrestling title. With decades of history in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut, it has become one of the most sought-after titles in the company.

The current United States Champion is Logan Paul. The cocky social media influencer won the prize at Crown Jewel 2023 by defeating Rey Mysterio. While Paul's defeat of the WWE Hall of Famer was dubious at best, he is the champion nonetheless.

Jimmy Uso is yet to hold a singles title in the company, but that could change in 2024. In an effort to bring gold to The Bloodline, Jimmy may step up to the group's former enemy in The Maverick. From there, Uso could dethrone Logan and win his first solo championship.

#1. Jimmy could reunite with Jey Uso

It's no secret that Jimmy Uso's greatest success in WWE has come as part of The Usos. He and his twin brother, Jay, are the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions in the company's history. They have a strong case of being the best duo the Sports Entertainment juggernaut has ever had.

With that being said, they suffered a brutal split earlier this year. This led to Jey quitting WWE, SmackDown, and The Bloodline specifically. Thankfully, he ended up joining RAW, but there's very serious animosity between Jey Uso and his twin.

Still, this is pro wrestling. People reunite all the time despite the most violent and personal rivalries. There's a chance that at some point in 2024, Jimmy and Jey will work through their issues, and The Usos will be reunited. Perhaps if Jimmy ditches The Bloodline for good, it could open up the door to communication.