10-time Champion surprisingly loses clean on RAW; is handed enormous disadvantage for Survivor Series 

The main event of RAW was booked between two members of each WarGames team, with the winner getting their team the advantage this Saturday. A 10-time Champion surprisingly lost clean, leading to a huge disadvantage.

On The Judgment Day's side, Drew McIntyre offered to take a stand instead of leader Damian Priest, while Jey Uso insisted on representing his team. A reluctant Seth Rollins allowed him to take that spot.

Drew McIntyre brutalized Jey Uso for a good part of the match and ultimately picked up a clean win in the end, giving Jey Uso's team a big disadvantage at WarGames.

What was a bit underwhelming was the fact that everybody expected Randy Orton to make his return after 18 months to join the team on RAW

And while Cody Rhodes did, in fact, confirm that Randy Orton will be the final member of the team, he didn't actually appear as expected on RAW. This means that we will see The Viper's official return at Survivor Series: WarGames in Chicago.

This undoubtedly changes the entire dynamic of the WarGames match. The Women will go at it 4 vs. 4, while the men's match will be 5 vs 5.

