10-time world champion to unselfishly put Roman Reigns over in a major WWE match is a possible scenario, believes veteran

Wrestling veteran Konnan believes The Rock could unselfishly put Roman Reigns over if they squared off at WWE WrestleMania 40.

Last Friday, The Brahma Bull revealed in an interview with Pat McAfee that he was scheduled to face Reigns at WrestleMania 39. However, they did not follow through on the plan. Meanwhile, he teased having the match next year at WrestleMania 40 in Philidelphia. Later that night, The Rock made a surprise return on SmackDown.

On a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan addressed The Rock's return, stating that he might put Reigns over if they went head-to-head at WrestleMania 40.

"I would think if he [The Rock] came back it is because maybe they have something set up for WrestleMania, right? [He said on ESPN that he and Roman was originally locked in for WrestleMania 39] So, that's probably why they didn't give it to Cody and they didn't give it to Jey, you know what I'm saying, because they're probably waiting for The Rock. Who knows? And Rock so unselfish could put Roman over for all we know," he said. [From 01:21 - 01:46]

Will Cody Rhodes end Roman Reigns' historic Undisputed WWE Universal title reign?

Earlier this year, Cody Rhodes challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. However, he came up short. Nevertheless, many still believe he would be the one to end Reigns' historic title reign.

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo does not share the same opinion. On his The Brand podcast, the former head writer explained why The American Nightmare should not dethrone The Tribal Chief.

"With all due respect to Cody Rhodes, who's doing a great job for the WWE, do you really believe for one second if you put that title on Cody Rhodes those RAW numbers are gonna go up? Do you really believe that for a second? They're not, bro. They're not. So, if you're not gonna see an increase in business, why are you going to flip the titles?" Russo said.

