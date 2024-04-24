10-time WWE champion reveals the original plan for 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns

Many believe that WWE missed a huge opportunity by keeping Roman Reigns away from Bray Wyatt following the birth of The Tribal Chief. Unfortunately, Reigns and Wyatt never feuded for the Universal Championship after Payback 2020.

The Tribal Chief's Era started when he captured the Universal Title from 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt during the Pandemic Era. Instead of feuding with the former champion, Roman Reigns ended up feuding with Jey Uso, which created a larger story for The Bloodline on Friday Night SmackDown.

Speaking on Gorilla Position, 10-time WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso spoke about working with Roman Reigns during the Pandemic and Thunderdome Era. He stated that working with Reigns elevated him to another level in the promotion.

"I definitely leveled up during the pandemic. In 2020, there was no one there, right? It was literally Paul [Heyman], Hunter [Triple H], me, and Roman [Reigns]. That's the most interaction I've ever had with them, it was more intimate than ever (...) Actually, we all learned together on how to elevate [each other]; we ain't got no people here. Now, we got to bleed through these cameras." [From 04:35 to 05:03]

Uso also revealed the original plan, where The Fiend was supposed to be The Tribal Chief's first angle.

"At first, I think the first angle that Roman was supposed to have was with The Fiend, but I don't think The Fiend would have elevated The Tribal Chief the way it came through me. It was just leveling up every single week." [From 05:27 to 05:44]

10-time WWE champion acknowledges Roman Reigns as his Tribal Chief

Jey Uso decided to step out of his family's shadow when Jimmy Uso betrayed him at WWE SummerSlam 2023. This led to Main Event Jey becoming a singles star and leaving The Bloodline on Friday Night SmackDown.

Speaking in the same interview, Jey spoke highly of Roman Reigns and acknowledged the former Undisputed WWE Champion as his Tribal Chief. Moreover, he also commented on Solo Sikoa's recent actions on WWE SmackDown.

"For me, Roman Reigns will always be my Tribal Chief. I learned from him, you know. He's the one who brought us to the promised land. Now, you know, snakes wanna step up. Solo Sikoa is a big hitter, man. So, I'm just glad I'm not on Fridays no more, uce."

It will be interesting to see if Jey can defeat Damian Priest at WWE Backlash 2024 for the World Heavyweight Championship.

What are your thoughts on Jey Uso? Sound off using the discuss button.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit Gorilla Position and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

