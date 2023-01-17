10-time WWE Tag Team Champions dislike each other in real life, claims Rene Dupree

Former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree recently claimed that The Dudley Boyz disliked each other in real life.

Bubba Ray (aka Bully Ray) and D-Von Dudley first joined forces while working in ECW. In 1999, they signed with WWE. The Dudley Boyz spent about six years in the Stamford-based company, during which they won the tag team titles ten times before leaving in 2005.

The two superstars later worked together on other promotions, including IMPACT Wrestling and All Japan Pro Wrestling. They briefly returned to the Stamford-based company in 2015 before leaving again in 2016. In 2018, the legendary tag team entered the WWE Hall of Fame.

Speaking on his Cafe de Rene podcast, Rene Dupree claimed that Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley disliked each other in real life, despite their business relationship.

"D-Von really doesn't like [Bubba Ray]. They didn't travel together. They didn't like each other. I remeber being in All Japan going to Tokyo Dome (...) they were there from New Japan and we're asking Bubba, 'where is D-Von?' and he's like, 'I don't f**king know.' Like they didn't like each other. It was just for business," he said. [2:16 - 2:33]

The Dudley Boyz wanted a dream match against a legendary WWE tag team

During their time in the Stamford-based company, The Dudley Boyz shared the ring with several legendary tag teams, including The Hardy Boyz, Edge & Christian, and The New Day. However, they have never crossed paths with The Road Warriors.

Speaking to Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bubba Ray disclosed that he and his former partner wanted to have a dream match against The Road Warriors.

"The dream match that everybody wanted to see was Dudleys vs. Road Warriors. And that's the one we wanted to see also. That would have been an interesting match because the styles in which the teams put matches together. It's very different. So whether they would have been able to keep up with the pace we set. But they were The Road Warriors; they were able to do everything. They worked with everybody and were over no matter where they went, "said Bully Ray. [3:00 - 3:36]

