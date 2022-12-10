WWE Legend reacts to viral clip of The Usos using their finisher

The Usos are using 1D as their new Tag team finisher. The longest reigning WWE tag team champions have won several matches using the move. WWE Hall of Famer and former Tag team Champion Bully Ray (AKA Bubba Ray Dudley) commented on Jimmy and Jey using the move.

One of the best tag teams to ever enter the squared circle was The Dudley Boys. The tag team wrestling in WWE was made popular by the tag team rivalry between Edge & Christian, The Hardy Boys, and The Dudley Boys. They participated in the first-ever TLC match as well.

Bully Ray and Devon Dudley made the devastating finish known as the 3D. The move is a combination of Flapjack and Cutter, made iconic in their own right by using it to win numerous titles and contests. The longest-reigning tag team champions, The Usos, have been using the legendary finisher lately, which they refer to as he 1D.

The former Aces and Eights leader responded to the widely shared video of Jimmy and Jey using the finisher on Twitter.

It is really intriguing to witness The Usos' greatness and belief that they are "The Ones" acknowledged by the former tag team champion.

Reactions from the WWE Universe to the popular video of The Usos

Sami Zayn has been a very entertaining member of The Bloodline and has also forced the faction members to break character several times on television. The Usos' use of the finisher has elicited conflicting emotions from the WWE Universe, but Sami Zayn's reaction has received more attention in the viral video.

Some viewers thought the Usos should perform a different maneuver than the 3D. Meanwhile, others concentrated on Sami Zayn, who appeared to be enjoying what was taking place in front of him.

Here are a few tweets from the WWE Universe

It is really interesting to see Sami Zayn appear alongside The Bloodline since he adds a lot of entertainment value to all the scenes in which he appears as a Usologist and tends to make The Bloodline seem "Ucey." Only time will tell if Sami will leave The Bloodline or stay with them.

