"100% girlfriend material" - 34-year-old WWE star reacts to recent Rhea Ripley update

A 34-year-old WWE star has reacted to a recent update from Rhea Ripley following SummerSlam.

Rhea Ripley did not compete last night at WWE SummerSlam in Detroit but is currently involved in a rivalry with Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan on RAW. The Women's World Champion has had a dominant reign thus far, and The Judgment Day's popularity continues to rise every week.

Cathy Kelley used to serve as the backstage interviewer on WWE RAW but was recently moved to SmackDown. Ripley and Kelley humorously treated the news as a breakup, and The Eradicator has been flirting with ring announcer Samantha Irvin.

However, Rhea Ripley may have extended an olive branch to Cathy Kelley today on social media. The 26-year-old WWE Superstar recently shared a photo of herself sporting a Cathy Kelley shirt, as seen below.

Cathy Kelley reacted to Rhea Ripley's update and claimed that the Women's World Champion is "100% girlfriend material" because of her shirt.

"Shirt is 100% girlfriend material 🫠http://cathykelley.com," she tweeted.

Judgment Day member admits he is puzzled by Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio's relationship

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor recently disclosed that he doesn't fully understand the relationship between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio.

Finn Balor battled Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship last night at WWE SummerSlam. The Judgment Day attempted to interfere in the match, but it blew up in their face.

Damian Priest tried to slide his Money in the Bank briefcase to Balor to use as a weapon, but Seth Rollins was ready for it. The Visionary connected with a Stomp that drove The Prince's face into the briefcase for the pinfall victory to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

Speaking with SEScoops ahead of SummerSlam, the 42-year-old WWE RAW star revealed that he and Damian Priest often discuss the bizarre relationship between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio.

"Yes, myself and Damian discuss this all the time. 'Hey dude, what's going on with them two?' Yeah, is it closer than we know? I'm not sure but they definitely have their own unique situation going on there and I don't wanna interfere in it too much. What they have going on is working clearly. So, long may it continue," he said. [From 01:30 - 01:48]

There has been friction developing within The Judgment Day after Damian Priest captured the Money in the Bank contract at the premium live event last month.

It will be interesting to see if the group can get back on the same page after Finn Balor came up short against Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam.

Do you think Finn Balor will still be a part of The Judgment Day by the end of the year? Sound off in the comments section below.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here