"100 percent correct" - Former WWE personality supports Ronda Rousey for her comments on wrestling being "fake" (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has shown his support for WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey's previous comments on wrestling being "fake."

In 2020, The Baddest Woman on the Planet generated controversy when she stated that wrestling was "fake fights for fun," unlike MMA and other sports. A few months back in June 2022, Rousey gave an explanation for her comments, saying the "uncertainty" about the result makes something real and not just physicality.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo voiced his support for Ronda Rousey. The former WWE writer asked today's wrestlers who defend professional wrestling to be real and to go out and try their hand at actual combat sports. Furthermore, Russo also took a subtle dig at the declining ratings of wrestling compared to before.

"I agree with all that. Because I always say you got a lot of young punks today, with chips on their shoulders, who think they are all that. And I always say, 'Ohh, you think you're all that? Playing wrestling? Go out there and do it for real! Then you'd be that. Go do it for real.' And bro, forget about what the ratings would be. The ratings would be quadruple of what they are now," said Vince Russo.

Though Vince Russo feels professional wrestlers do put their bodies at risk, it just cannot be compared to "real" fighting like the UFC. In closing, the WWE veteran reiterated his support for Ronda Rousey, saying he "100 percent" agrees with her.

"Go do it for real because some of them really have an attitude like that. Tough guys, and......no bro, you're not. You're not UFC; you're not fighting for real. Nobody's taking away from you what your bodies go through but make no mistakes about it, bro. What Rousey is saying, in my opinion, is 100 percent correct," said Vince Russo. [7:35 - 8:25]

Ronda Rousey is sitting atop the mountain on WWE SmackDown

Despite the controversial nature of her comments on wrestling, there's no questioning her abilities inside the ring. Ronda Rousey is the SmackDown Women's Champion, a title she captured from Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules 2022.

She has been on a dominant run since, having last bested Shotzi at last week's Survivor Series. Interestingly, her match with Shotzi was produced by former WWE star Brian Kendrick, who was reportedly called in for the show at Rousey's request.

It remains to be seen what lies ahead for The Baddest Woman on the Planet now that WrestleMania 39 is slowly inching closer.

