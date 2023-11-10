"1000% better than Bloodline, not even close" - Vince Russo believes disbanded faction undoubtedly surpassed Roman Reigns's WWE group (Exclusive)

While The Bloodline is still one of the best faction storylines brought to life, WWE veteran Vince Russo thinks another former group was still better than them.

The disbanded faction in question is the Main Event Mafia, a group that was active in TNA during the last 2000s. Booked to near perfection by Vince Russo at the time, the group included some major names like Sting, Kurt Angle, Kevin Nash, and more. The faction's run was wildly popular at the time, owing to the talent of its members.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former writer agreed with Booker T's comments that the Main Event Mafia was better than The Bloodline.

"1000% better than Bloodline, not even close. You had one major player in the Bloodline and a bunch of supporting roles. These guys (Main Event Mafia members) were all freaking superstars. Not even close," said Russo.(8:14 onwards)

Vince also stated that he was the one who put the group together, while WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash decided the name.

"I did put the Main Event Mafia together, Kevin Nash named the Main Event Mafia, and I am sure I wrote in the Booker T having the mic during that match." [8:31]

You can watch the full video below:

Vince Russo recently praised another former WWE name

While Vince Russo and Nigel McGuinness don't seem to have a close relationship with each other, the two have worked together briefly in TNA. According to Russo, Nigel was a great person to have as a colleague.

Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, the former WWE writer recalled Nigel McGuinness' run as Desmond Wolfe.

“I love Nigel McGuinness. I love that dude, I loved it when I had him as Desmond Wolfe bro, he’s a great dude, I love that guy.”

Nigel McGuinness is currently a part of AEW, where he serves as the color commentator for the Collision show.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Writing With Russo, embed the exclusive YouTube video, and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A former WWE star regrets not facing Goldberg, as revealed here