"1000% main event material", "He can be a contender" - WWE fans call for 25-year-old star to "dethrone" Roman Reigns

WWE fans took to Twitter and called for 25-year-old star Bron Breakker to be the one who finally dethrones Roman Reigns.

Bron Breakker challenged Seth Rollins to a title match which The Visionary accepted. They went in a bout on the latest NXT episode. Rollins came out on top, however, Bron Breakker put on a great performance which fans loved.

Following the match, a fan made a tweet that said it was a great main event as Rollins retained his title and Bron Breakker looked 100% ready to be featured in the main roster.

"Rollins retains!! What a main event wow. Bron is main roster ready 100%."

Fans heaped praise on the NXT star in the comments. One fan wrote that Bron Breakker looked 1000% ready for the upcoming main events.

Another fan wrote that after watching Rollins vs Breakker, they think that the latter facing off against Austin Theory for the United States Championship might be a great match too.

This fan wrote that Bron Breakker, as a heel, needs a title to his name as soon as possible.

One fan wrote that Breakker should go to SmackDown and win the United States Championship from Austin Theory, as the latter has not done anything noteworthy. They also said that it would elevate the United States Championship just like Gunther elevated Intercontinental Championship.

One fan wrote that Bron Breakker should be "The Next Big Thing" and dethrone Roman Reigns to become the new Universal Champion.

He should be on the Main Roster as a dominant force and should be fighting for the world heavyweight title



I would even say that he can be a contender to dethrone Roman & become the next big star



One fan wrote that they think Seth Rollins vs Bron Breakker was a test to see if the latter was ready for main events or not.

Bill Apter explained his biggest issue with Seth Rollins vs Bron Breakker on WWE NXT

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter explained that the bout wasn't the best showcase for Bron Breakker because of time constraints.

The veteran journalist said that it wasn't the showcase that he wanted for Bron Breakker. He also said that Breakker is currently in the league of Damian Priest because of how big he is.

"It was not the showcase that I wanted for Bron Breakker... I just don't think it showcased him in the way they really wanted. I mean, he looks so much like his dad, and he acts so much like his dad but he's much bigger. To me, he's someone who's in the current league of a Damian Priest. Growing toward that really big prime spot, but it just didn't hit me tonight. The rest of the show was good, but they went over on so many matches that there was no time for the championship match," said Bill Apter.

Fans loved Bron Breakker vs Seth Rollins at WWE NXT and want to see him compete in the upcoming main events. Only time will tell what WWE has planned for the star.

