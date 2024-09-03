11-time champion worried for Adam Pearce; makes a proposal for future RAW

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce is tested by the chaos on the red brand every week. Several superstars in the locker room have been lawlessly prowling and attacking their opponents, causing brutal injuries. Worried for Pearce, Xavier Woods made a proposal for future episodes of RAW.

Xavier Woods is a record-breaking WWE Tag Team Champion with 11 reigns under his belt. Woods has been facing his own share of troubles due to the unprovoked ambushes by Karrion Kross and The Final Testament. However, caring for Pearce, the 37-year-old proposed a special segment for RAW for its 2025 move to Netflix via a tweet on X/Twitter.

“Real talk, @ScrapDaddyAP may be one of the most stressed out people I've ever seen on TV. I'd love an Adam Pierce heart rate cam throughout the show. Maybe when we go to Netflix?” wrote Woods.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

The New Day member didn’t mention the specifics of what would be done if the heart rate monitor reached a certain level. But, it is a start in Woods's positive direction. Notably, Adam Pearce’s troubles increased even more this week after Drew McIntyre led a vicious assault on CM Punk following his Bash in Berlin loss.

Adam Pearce is infuriated by Drew McIntyre’s unprovoked attack on CM Punk

WWE Superstar CM Punk spoke to the fans of Denver in Ball Arena this week and celebrated his Bash in Berlin win over Drew McIntyre. The Best in the World said that McIntyre was now in his rearview mirror, and he had his eyes on Gunther’s World Heavyweight Championship. But, disguised in a black hoodie, The Scottish Warrior blindsided Punk and ambushed him.

Drew didn’t listen to his longtime friend Wade Barrett, who left the announcer’s table to stop him. He even removed Punk’s bracelet, broke it, and shoved its beads in Punk’s mouth before planting a brutal Claymore on his chin.

Expand Tweet

Adam Pearce rushed to the scene to stop him, but The Scottish Warrior didn’t yield to the words of the RAW General Manager. He even attacked Punk’s motionless body as it was being taken out on a stretcher.

An angry Adam Pearce asked security to get him out of the arena. It would be interesting to see which punishment the GM has for the former Chosen One.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback