12-time champion fires back at Drew McIntyre after being mentioned on WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre returned to this week's WWE RAW, and his match at SummerSlam was made official. Unlike usually, the Intercontinental Champion Gunther challenged Scotsman during a face-to-face segment on the red brand. Sheamus now has a comeback for McIntyre's words on Monday night.

Sheamus, McIntyre and Gunther stepped into the ring and accomplished a very difficult task at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood - to steal the show on a card that was filled with great bouts and moments.

During the segment on this week's RAW, McIntyre joked that the Irish star looked 42 when he was only 19. The Celtic Warrior replied to Scotsman and took the opportunity to call his friend once again a "backstabbing b**tard" and had a hilarious one-liner of his own. Sheamus even shared a throwback picture of the two together in a then-now post:

"..now he looks older than me dad. #backstabbingb**tard," Sheamus wrote on his Twitter handle.

McIntyre will face The Ring General at WWE SummerSlam on August 5 in Detroit. The match is one of the most anticipated bouts of the year, being a first-time-ever one-on-one encounter between the two on the main roster.

Wrestling veteran defends Drew McIntyre and Sheamus from WWE Hall of Famer's remarks

On an episode of Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash had some strong comments against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus for "pounding" on him, effectively saying that the former WWE Champions were being unprofessional.

Konnan came out in defense of the European superstars on his podcast K100, claiming that their style of wrestling is simply different:

"I can see Kevin Nash looking at Sheamus, thinking he is throwing live rounds, but that's the way Sheamus works. He throws live rattles, he throws clubbing forearms, very physical. He's just a big guy throwing live rounds, he's not a soft wrestler. Neither is Drew," said Konnan.

Known for their hard-hitting in-ring style, Gunther and Drew McIntyre's upcoming showdown, if their Show of Shows fight was any indication, will be worth the viewing experience.

