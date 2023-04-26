Veteran defends Drew McIntyre and Sheamus after WWE Hall of Famer's recent accusation of them being stiff workers

A WWE veteran has defended Sheamus and Drew McIntyre after Kevin Nash recently criticized the two current stars. Nash recently spoke about the pair hitting him with stiff shots and no-selling his comeback move during the Royal Rumble match in 2011.

Konnan has now commented on Nash's story, talking about how the European stars are strong workers and that the legend was not used to their kind of in-ring style.

Speaking on Keepin' it 100, Konnan stated that while he gets how Nash would perceive it the way he did, he claimed that it could be simply because of the Hall of Famer's inexperience working with newer stars. The veteran went on to defend both the former world champions:

"I can see Kevin Nash looking at Sheamus, thinking he is throwing live rounds, but that's the way Sheamus works. He throws live rattles, he throws clubbing forearms, very physical. He's just a big guy throwing live rounds, he's not a soft wrestler. Neither is Drew." [1:18-1:40]

Konnan briefly touched on the duo's WrestleMania 39 showing. The five-star match saw McIntyre, Sheamus and Gunther decimating each other with chops to the chest. The former world champions were ultimately deemed "very respectful."

Disco Inferno on the former WWE Champion potentially jumping ship to AEW

Drew McIntyre has been one of the top names in the rumor mill during recent weeks. The Scotsman is reportedly not happy with his current position and pay in WWE. Disco Inferno spoke about the possibility of the SmackDown star going to AEW:

"I'm not trusting any of the reports. I heard he's [Drew McIntyre] not happy with his WWE deal. I don't know, but if he's not happy with his WWE deal, he may leave, and if he leaves, obviously he's a big gift for AEW, going into the UK," Inferno said.

Konnan further asserted that unless McIntyre gets a significant level of creative freedom in Tony Khan's promotion, The Scottish Warrior should remain with the global juggernaut company.

"That just doesn't depend anymore who you sign because that's not enough anymore. It's how you book them. You know, unless he's going to have some sort of creative control, why would you want to leave one place for the other?....It is possible so if you're get him, make sure you do something with them and get your money's worth," Konnan added. [H/T: Sportskeeda Wrestling]

While LA Knight openly mentioned McIntyre as his opponent for the upcoming WWE Sunday Stunner event, the live event match card is subject to change. It remains to be seen when the SmackDown star will resurface on WWE TV.

Meanwhile, read more about a potential match between the Scotsman and Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam here.

