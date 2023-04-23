37-year-old former WWE Champion should return to reignite feud with Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar's current WWE storyline with Cody Rhodes, albeit out of the blue, has sparked massive interest among fans, with some believing that The American Nightmare is getting the John Cena treatment from when The Beast returned to WWE TV back in 2012. But there is one man who should return and reignite his feud with Lesnar.

For some unaware folks out there, The Beast recently revealed to UFC star Daniel Cormier over WrestleMania 39 weekend that he was done with professional wrestling altogether during the pandemic. Had he not returned a year later to kickstart the program with Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar's last opponent would have been The Scottish Superstar Drew McIntyre.

"In 2020, I retired and was gonna be just done because I had my 20 years, then COVID hit, my contract was up. I had my very first wrestling match in Hamel, Minnesota, in an empty garage. There I was 20 years later, fighting Drew McIntyre in front of no people for the WWE Championship. I was like, you know what, it came full circle, and I was truly done." [H/T: Sportskeeda Wrestling]

The dream match between Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar happened once, and it was in an empty arena. The bout was four minutes and 35 seconds long, ending with Drew finally winning the WWE Championship. Despite a good story, it was obviously disappointing to see them not get to wrestle a longer match.

Brock Lesnar's recent heel turn has made him the perfect foil for Drew McIntyre to resurface with a punch. If the reaction to The Beast's elimination at Royal Rumble 2020 was any indication, the WWE Universe wants to witness the two wrestle again.

With Lesnar's in-ring career winding up sooner rather than later, as hinted by The Beast himself in his interview with Daniel Cormier, him wrestling and putting over some of the promotion's top-tier talents on his way out is the way to go. The latest update regarding his contract revealed that Lesnar has five matches until WrestleMania 40 next year.

It would be almost poetic for Drew McIntyre to turn heel over the course of three years after crossing paths with The Beast. The latter might also be the biggest name other than Roman Reigns that the Scotsman can conquer.

Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, is the kind of blockbuster match that SummerSlam needs on the match card.

Drew McIntyre must defeat WWE's top star and kickstart a heel run

Drew McIntyre has disappeared from WWE TV since last competing in a triple threat against Gunther and Sheamus at WrestleMania 39, a bout that was deemed a five-star match by wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer.

Amidst speculation surrounding the former WWE Champion's contract status, his name was recently brought up by SmackDown star LA Knight, who proclaimed that he will be wrestling The Scotsman in an upcoming live event. Drew much decimate Knight and kickstart his heel run.

Drew's heel run prior to his storyline with Brock Lesnar saw him work with several legends, such as Roman Reigns and The Undertaker. He was even paired alongside Dolph Ziggler when he re-debuted to the main roster back in 2018.

While The Tribal Chief's run has hampered any possibility of guys like Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins' title contention and being at the top of the mountain, a heel run would work wonders for The Scottish Warrior at this point. Fans already believe that this is bound to happen upon McIntyre's return.

