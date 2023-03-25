12-time champion accuses Drew McIntyre of stealing his gimmick

Drew McIntyre will challenge WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther for the latter's title at WrestleMania 39. The Ring General, however, is not his only problem at the forefront, as his tag partner Sheamus will also contend for the IC title.

The Irishman has been using every opportunity he gets to slam the Scotsman, with his most recent remark being that the latter has stolen his gimmick.

Among the many parodies of movies for the "WrestleMania Goes Hollywood" season, WWE on BT Sport posted a picture of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. The duo posed as Brad Pitt and Edward Norton's characters, respectively, from the notorious 1999 feature film Fight Club.

The Celtic Warrior reacted to the post by saying:

"Oh look Drew using my gimmick, that’s never happened before," Sheamus wrote.

Sheamus has been rallying for the IC title triple threat contest to close WrestleMania 39 Night One. However, most of the signs are pointing towards Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship to get that spot.

Drew McIntyre was the biggest influence to former WWE star

The 37-year-old Scotsman, after a failed first run in WWE, left the company in 2014 and made a name for himself on the outside before returning to the Stamford-based promotion in 2017. The Scottish Warrior has since gone on to win the Royal Rumble and the WWE Championship twice.

During a recent appearance on Steve Fall - Ten Count Interviews, former NXT star Killian Dain revealed that Drew McIntyre's drive to succeed is what influenced him the most over the years:

"But for me, I think probably the biggest influence was Drew McIntyre [Drew Galloway]. He left WWE in 2014, and I met him. That was just as I was figuring things out. So it was the launch across the line, the kick up the a**, whatever you want to describe it, because suddenly, I was wrestling somebody on a regular basis. We wrestled each other every month, or every week, whatever it was."

He continued:

"Now you've got Drew who you're wrestling on a regular basis, who has been there, done that. He was hungry beyond belief. He recognized in a bunch of us, who wanted to get further, who wanted to do more, he was like, 'Right. We're all gonna do more.' [laughs] That's exactly what we did." [h/t: Sportskeeda Wrestling]

It was reported that Drew McIntyre, despite facing severe illness, has pushed through and managed to work shows weekly. The former WWE Champion received massive respect backstage and is "a true locker room leader" in that regard.

