12-time Champion mocks Gunther ahead of WWE return

An absent WWE Superstar has mocked Intercontinental Champion Gunther today on social media ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown in Utah.

The Rock and Roman Reigns are scheduled to appear on tonight's jam-packed edition of the blue brand in Salt Lake City. There will also be several more Elimination Chamber qualifying matches tonight ahead of the premium live event next weekend in Perth, Australia.

Sheamus has not competed in a match since his loss to Edge on the August 18, 2023 episode of SmackDown. However, he has continued to insult Gunther on social media during his hiatus from the company.

The Celtic Warrior took to X today ahead of SmackDown to respond to a message from The Ring General. The Intercontinental Champion boasted about countering a Spear attempt from Jey Uso last Monday on WWE RAW, and Sheamus responded by giving the move a hilarious name.

Bill Apter claims Gunther has a perfect WWE opponent waiting for him

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently claimed that Randy Orton would be the perfect superstar to battle the Intercontinental Champion.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Apter discussed a potential rivalry between Randy Orton and Gunther. He noted that the two stars are currently on different brands but it should not prevent the marquee match from happening down the line.

"Well I said this on UnSKripted. And I know people yell at me, 'Hey Apter, don't you watch these shows? This guy is on this brand...' There are ways to switch brands if they wanna do it. To me, Randy Orton is the guy that has to do that. Perfect match in my opinion." [0:50 onwards]

Sheamus has had a remarkable career as a WWE Superstar and will likely join the Hall of Fame once his time in the ring is finished. However, the veteran has never captured the Intercontinental Championship during his time in the company. Only time will tell if he will renew his rivalry with the leader of Imperium and go after the title once again when he returns to action.

