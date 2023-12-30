12-time World Champion "choked" Eddie Guerrero during a heated backstage altercation on WWE SmackDown

Eddie Guerrero is dearly missed by the WWE Superstars and Universe as he was taken away unexpectedly. Recently, a former world champion recalled his heated backstage quarrel with the deceased star that involved him choking up The Latino Heat.

Kurt Angle's decorated career (TNA & WWE) allowed him to feud with Eddie Guerrero during the Ruthless Aggression Era on SmackDown. The two had a lengthy feud, which also involved the WWE Championship at one point. However, both stars were in different storylines during the final months of The Latino Heat.

During a Q&A session at Steel City Con, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recalled a fun but heated backstage altercation involving him and Guerrero, which started due to some stiff shots by Luther Reigns & Mark Jindrak during a segment on SmackDown:

"Eddie [Guerrero] pushes me. So I push him back and Eddie goes to double-leg me. You don't double-leg an Olympic gold medalist. So I got him in a front headlock and I started choking him out. Big show, which is crazy, I couldn't beat him up to be honest but I wanted to. He grabbed me by the back of my singlet and lifted him up, and grabbed Eddie by the back of his tights, lifted him up, and... [Separated both stars]." (From 28:15 to 29:15)

Both stars mended fences as the whole thing was a misunderstanding.

Former WWE Star recalls his last interaction with Eddie Guerrero

Eddie Guerrero's tragic passing came as a shock to everyone across the globe as no one expected The Latino Heat to leave the world of professional wrestling unexpectedly.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Ken Anderson (FKA Mr.Anderson) was the last star to face The Latino Heat, and he spoke about his final interaction with the former World Champion following their match:

"When we were talking through the match I was supposed to hit him with the chair in the end and I remember he said like 'bring it, hit me with it'.. and I hit him with it and we got backstage and he was like maybe a little too much. But then we went out to dinner that night, I was actually riding with him and Benoit at the time and we went to a steakhouse."

WWE had various plans for The Latino Heat before his tragic passing away.

