12-time WWE champion reacts to Jimmy Uso getting humiliated on SmackDown

WWE SmackDown had a few headlining moments on its latest episode. One such moment saw Jimmy Uso get humiliated by 'Michin' Mia Yim following his match against Karl Anderson. The angle drew an interesting response from a 12-time WWE champion.

Last week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa beatdown AJ Styles before he could join John Cena to sign the contract for a tag team match against The Bloodline at Fastlane 2023. The following attack by the duo sent Styles to the hospital.

The Phenomenal One’s teammate Karl Anderson looked to exact revenge from The Bloodline on this week’s show. He took on Jimmy in a singles match but failed to defeat him on SmackDown.

However, as The Bloodline exited, Michin emerged and dropped Jimmy with a hard slap. The spot was well thought out by the creative team and will likely keep the enmity between the two sides brewing.

Following SmackDown, the 12-time WWE Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods took to Twitter to react to the incident of Michin slapping Jimmy Uso. He asked WWE fans a hilarious 8-word question to add to Jimmy’s humiliation.

Here’s what Xavier Woods wrote:

"WHAT DID THE FIVE FINGERS SAY TO THE FACE?!?!"

The New Day has worked with The Usos and The Bloodline in the past and has a good relationship with Jimmy and Jey Uso. Woods also has a decent relationship with members of The O.C., including Michin.

The O.C. member’s action will likely draw a response from Jimmy Uso and The Bloodline, which could lead to an angle between Roman Reigns and AJ Styles down the line.

LA Knight returned to WWE SmackDown to save John Cena from The Bloodline’s Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa

Later on WWE SmackDown, The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso looked to incur more damage to John Cena before their scheduled match at Fastlane. However, Cena found an unlikely partner in LA Knight when the Megastar came out to make the save.

The angle was likely planned for last week’s edition, but LA Knight tested positive for COVID prior to the show. The creative team saved the segment for this Friday night, and it still drew a great response from the fans.

Moreover, Knight will have the opportunity to work with the 16-time world champion against Solo Sikoa and Jimmy in a top match at Fastlane. That could possibly push him into a rivalry against Roman Reigns in the upcoming months.

