Updated Fastlane 2023 match card: Major championship in jeopardy; John Cena's WWE fate disclosed and more

Here is your first look at the updated Fastlane 2023 match card after the September 29 episode of WWE SmackDown. John Cena is still very much a part of the line-up for the October 7 Premium Live Event. He just does not have the odds stacked against him anymore.

As seen on SmackDown tonight, The Cenation Leader was ambushed by The Bloodline. He would have gotten splashed through the Spanish announce table if LA Knight had not come to his rescue. The Megastar arrived in time to make the save for the 16-time world champion.

Not only did Knight defy the odds, but he signed the contract and joined Cena as his tag team partner against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at Fastlane. Knight was supposed to make it to the updated Fastlane 2023 match card last week, but he contracted COVID-19 and had to leave the building prior.

WWE also announced that IYO SKY will defend her Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair and Asuka in a triple-threat match at Fastlane. Bayley accepted the challenge on SKY’s behalf after taking Asuka’s promo as a challenge for the championship during a segment that also involved Flair.

Earlier during the show, Rey Mysterio challenged Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits to a tag team match against the Latino World Order. At the time of the writing, the match has not been made official.

Below is the updated Fastlane 2023 match card as of Friday, September 29, 2023.

Seth 'Freakin' Rollins (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura – Last Man Standing Match for the World Heavyweight Championship

John Cena and LA Knight vs. The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa (with Paul Heyman) – Tag Team match

IYO SKY (c) vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair – Triple-threat match for the WWE Women's Championship.

Will WWE announce an updated Fastlane 2023 match card next week?

WWE is still a week away from presenting Fastlane at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company is expected to announce the updated Fastlane 2023 match card following RAW and SmackDown next week.

The pre-announced tag team match between LWO and Bobby Lashley, along with the Street Profits, will also likely be confirmed by The Almighty himself. For those who may be unaware, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins laid waste to Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar this week on SmackDown.

