15-time WWE champion shares a cryptic update ahead of Survivor Series 2023

A former world champion who was released from WWE recently shared a cryptic message on social media.

The star in question is Dolph Ziggler, who has had multiple title reigns in WWE. During his 19-year run with the company, the Showoff became a two-time World Heavyweight and United States Champion. He also won the Intercontinental Championship six times and is a four-time Tag Team Champion. Earlier this year, Ziggler won the NXT Championship.

In September 2023, among several stars such as Dana Brooke, Shelton Benjamin, and Mustafa Ali, Diggler was one of the biggest names to be released from the company.

The exit of The Showoff shook the wrestling world from its core, as he was associated with the company for almost two decades. Despite being a fan favorite, World Wrestling Entertainment failed to push Ziggler and make his booking pretty fair.

The 43-year-old star took to his Instagram stories and shared a cryptic message. He posted a picture from 2014 when he faced Corporate Kane in a Steel Cage Match on Friday Night SmackDown.

The upcoming Survivor Series 2023 is on the horizon, and the team of The Judgment Day with JD McDonagh vs. Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins has been announced for the WarGames match.

Given that a traditional WarGames match consists of a five vs. five format, Dolph Ziggler may have potentially teased his return to join either of the teams.

Check out the screengrab of The Show Off's story below:

Ziggler's story on Instagram.

Dolph Ziggler shared a photo looking jacked after WWE release

The former World Heavyweight Champion took to social media and shared a new photograph looking absolutely jacked after his exit from the company.

Following his departure from World Wrestling Entertainment, Dolph Ziggler has already announced the 'Hunkamania' comedy tour alongside his brother, AEW star Ryan Nemeth.

The 43-year-old turned to Instagram to show off his athletic physique, which attracted fans.

Only time will tell if The Show Off teased his return or if he just shared a throwback picture from his time in WWE.

What did you make of Dolph Ziggler's story? Sound off in the comments section below.

