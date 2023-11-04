Dolph Ziggler shares image looking jacked following WWE release

Former WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler has shared a new photograph looking absolutely jacked following his release from the company.

Ziggler had a remarkable run with WWE that came to an end in September. The promotion's merger with UFC's parent company, Endeavor, became official on September 12, and it led to several superstars being released, as well as over 100 employees behind the scenes.

Shelton Benjamin, Emma, Elias, Mustafa Ali, Riddick Moss, and Dolph Ziggler were among some of the notable names let go by the promotion. Ziggler has already announced the 'Hunkamania' comedy tour with his brother, AEW star Ryan Nemeth, following his exit from WWE.

The 43-year-old took to his Instagram story today to show off his physique. The veteran wondered if they still sold "that belly bloat tea" as seen in his post below.

Ziggler shares new image on Instagram.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes Dolph Ziggler should have been given a new role

Vince Russo recently claimed that Dolph Ziggler should have replaced RAW GM Adam Pearce as an authority figure in the promotion.

Ziggler spent 19 years with the promotion and is a former World Heavyweight Champion. The veteran star displayed a ton of charisma during his tenure as a superstar but was still let go in September.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Vince Russo suggested that Ziggler should have replaced Pearce as an authority figure in the company. Russo claimed that he would have pitched for Ziggler to replace Pearce if he were a part of the creative process in the company.

"If I'm in that meeting [about WWE releases], whoever's in there, [Bruce] Prichard and Vince [McMahon] – I know those two are definitely in that meeting – and they're going through that list, I swear to God, bro, if Dolph Ziggler is on that list and I'm a creative guy and I'm in that meeting, I'm gonna say, 'You mean to tell me that Dolph Ziggler would not make a better Adam Pearce?' Seriously, bro?" Russo stated. [31:30 – 32:02]

You can check out the full video below:

Ziggler was a very reliable talent in WWE and appears to be in phenomenal shape. Only time will tell what the future holds for the veteran in the world of professional wrestling.

Would you like to see Ziggler sign with All Elite Wrestling? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here