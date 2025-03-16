15-time WWE champion shares extremely graphic facial injuries: "They told me not to come to work"

A former WWE Superstar recently suffered a betrayal at TNA Sacrifice. He shared extremely graphic photos of his facial injuries on social media.

During his time in WWE, Matt Hardy has won several titles, including the ECW Championship, United States Championship, European Championship, Hardcore Championship, Cruiserweight Championship once each, and the tag team titles 10 times in the Stamford-based promotion.

At the TNA Sacrifice event on March 14, Leon Slater, Joe Hendry, Elijah, Nic Nemeth, and Matt Hardy defeated The System (Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards & JDC) and The Colons (Eddie Colon & Orlando Colon) in a Steel Cage match.

Following the match, both Ryan Nemeth and Nic Nemeth turned heel, launching a brutal assault on The Destroyer. The former WWE star was left bloodied and battered in the ring after being viciously attacked by the Nemeth brothers.

On X (formerly Twitter), Matt Hardy shared a picture of extensive facial wounds inflicted by Nic and Ryan Nemeth. One-half of the TNA World Tag Team Champion revealed he was told not to work, but affirmed his resilience and determination to continue.

"They told me not to come to work today. I don’t stop, I don’t quit, I WILL NOT DIE. MAS FUERTE QUE LA MUERTE," he wrote.

You can check out the graphic image here.

Matt Hardy confirms the end of his WWE NXT run with Jeff Hardy

At the NXT Roadblock event on March 11, Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy put their TNA World Tag Team Championship on the line against Nathan Frazer and Axiom. Much to everyone's delight, The Hardy Boyz retained their titles against Fraxiom.

Speaking on his Extreme Life with Matt Hardy podcast, the former United States Champion confirmed the end of his and Jeff's NXT run. He also teased upcoming projects with the Stamford-based company and a possible rematch against Fraxiom.

"Yes. I do think we would want to run it back [with Fraxiom]. As of right now, our little run with NXT is wrapped. We do have some stuff on our schedule to do with WWE a little later down the road. Nothing specifically with NXT yet but… just stuff. I’m gonna leave it at that right now. We have stuff lined up with WWE, so," Matt Hardy said.

Fans will have to wait and see if The Hardy Boyz will return full-time on the main roster under Triple H's creative regime.

