WWE legend officially confirms the end of his run with his brother in the company right before WrestleMania 41; addresses future

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Mar 14, 2025 15:52 GMT
A veteran name makes a big announcement (Image Credits: wwe.com/star's Instagram)

There's a famous adage that says, "All good things must come to an end." WWE legend Matt Hardy has confirmed the end of The Hardy Boyz's run in NXT. He also addressed their future with the Stamford-based promotion.

Matt and Jeff were able to return to their old stomping grounds, thanks to the ongoing partnership between World Wrestling Entertainment and TNA. The Hardy Boyz wrestled two matches under NXT, with their most recent outing coming off at Roadblock earlier this week, where they successfully defended their TNA World Tag Team Championship against the NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom of the Fraxiom.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt revealed that The Hardy Boyz has wrapped up their 'little run' with NXT. He noted that the brothers have some stuff lined up with the company down the road, hinting at a main roster run.

"Yes. I do think we would want to run it back [with Fraxiom]. As of right now, our little run with NXT is wrapped. We do have some stuff on our schedule to do with WWE a little later down the road. Nothing specifically with NXT yet but… just stuff. I’m gonna leave it at that right now. We have stuff lined up with WWE so," he said. [H/T - Post Wrestling]
The Hardys' contract with TNA expires later this year. Whether they will return to the Sports entertainment juggernaut for one final run remains to be seen.

Matt Hardy weighs in on WWE WrestleMania 41 main event

Matt Hardy recently shared his thoughts on John Cena turning heel to join forces with The Rock ahead of his WrestleMania 41 match with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

One-half of The Hardy Boyz thinks The Cenation Leader will dethrone The American Nightmare at The Show of Shows.

"I am glad they chose this route," Hardy said. "I think it's much more interesting. I think it's much more intriguing. I think John wins the title, and then the story becomes Cody's battle to overcome Cena and The Rock and win his title back."
Cena has yet to appear in any wrestling capacity since Elimination Chamber. He is scheduled to return to RAW for a face-to-face with Rhodes next week.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
