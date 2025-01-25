15-time WWE champion will be a surprise entrant in Royal Rumble; another major star too, says Layla

The WWE Universe expects multiple surprise entrants in the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble Match. Former Women's Champion Layla predicted two TNA stars would surprisingly compete in the anticipated match.

Nic Nemeth (FKA Dolph Ziggler) had a long and successful career in the Stamford-based company before getting released from his contract in September 2023. The 15-time WWE champion is now signed to Total Nonstop Action Wrestling. The 44-year-old dropped the TNA World Championship to Joe Hendry earlier this month at Genesis.

Speaking on Chairshot Sports, Layla predicted that both Nemeth and Hendry would compete in the Royal Rumble. The former Women's Champion pointed out that the current TNA World Champion, especially, would 100% be a surprise entrant.

"I'm just saying surprise entrances that I think would come in. I'm gonna say Dolph Ziggler [Nic Nemeth]. And then, I do agree with you guys, Joe Hendry. I do think he's definitely. I don't think that's even a question. I think he'll definitely be there," she said. [28:47 - 29:09]

Check out her comments in the video below:

Chris Van Vliet thinks Joe Hendry could have a moment with massive WWE star

On a recent edition of Ask CVV on his Insight podcast, wrestling journalist Chris Van Vliet predicted that TNA World Champion Joe Hendry would compete in the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble Match.

The 41-year-old suggested that Hendry could have a moment with John Cena during the match:

"I think there'll be a moment [between Cena & Hendry]. And if there's not a moment in the Royal Rumble, I think that at some point in 2025, there's a backstage moment," he said.

Hendry has confessed to being a fan of Cena since he was young. He recently expressed his desire to square off against the Leader of Cenation, claiming he needs to "finish his story." It would be interesting to see if that would happen before the 16-time World Champion retires from WWE by the end of this year.

