17-year wrestling veteran reveals injury will keep him sidelined for 12 weeks

A 17-year wrestling veteran has provided an update on his injury.

Mark Andrews is a former WWE Superstar who has been in the business for a long time. He started training to become a wrestler when he was just 13 years old and started his career on the independent scene in 2006. Andrews joined Chikara in 2011 and spent four years with the promotion.

He has also appeared in Progress Wrestling, TNA Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, and WWE. Andrews was mainly featured in NXT UK during his tenure with the promotion and was released from his contract on August 18, 2022. The veteran has since made his return to Impact Wrestling but is currently out of action with an injury.

The veteran took to social media today to provide an injury update to fans. The former WWE star noted that he will be out of action for at least 12 weeks. Andrews added that he now has some time to work off the weight he is going to gain over the holidays.

"To update everyone - it looks like I have a grade 3 C tendon tear, and will be out of action for at least 12 weeks. On the bright side, now I will be eating all of the mince pies over Christmas, and have two whole months to work off those bad boys 😎💪," he wrote.

Rhea Ripley tells wrestling veteran Mark Andrews when she learned she was the first entrant in the Royal Rumble

The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley recently appeared on Mark Andrew's podcast and disclosed when she learned she would be the first entrant in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match.

Ripley went the distance in this year's Women's Royal Rumble match and went on to defeat Charlotte Flair to become champion at WWE WrestleMania 39. Speaking with Mark Andrews on his My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast, The Eradicor noted that she only learned a few days before the premium live event that she would be entering the match first.

"Maybe two nights before, I got a message and it said, 'How's your cardio?' Like what do you mean how's my cardio? I've been a manager for the last few months." Rhea continued, "But it was crazy. When they finally told me, I was like, 'You're joking, right?' I think I could do it because adrenaline is a powerful thing. But at the same time, I'm going no, like if I'm going to be able to make it." [From 7:15 - 7:54]

WWE has undergone many changes as of late following the merger with Endeavor to form the new entertainment company, TKO Group Holdings. It will be interesting to see if the rumored plans for NXT Europe come to fruition down the line.

