18-time champion explains how John Cena was able to remain the face of WWE for 15 years

John Cena has done what most WWE Superstars have failed to do their entire careers - work as a pure babyface for over 15 years. Bully Ray recently spoke about the secret behind Cena’s immense success.

The 16-time world champion has done nothing wrong in his illustrious WWE career. The creative team hasn’t seen a need to turn him into a heel simply because of the numbers he has pulled for the company.

The secret to his success seems to be the perfect babyface character who has entertained both young and old. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray had something similar to say about The Cenation Leader.

Ray said that John Cena’s playbook is "foolproof," doing everything to put a smile on fans’ faces. Here is what the 15-time champion had to say:

"The Cena playbook is foolproof. It's babyface 101," he stated. "Do anything and everything to put a smile on their faces, put their hand in their pocket, and keep them coming back for more." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Expand Tweet

Cena has worked well with his fans for way over a decade. He has shared a piece of his gear with the crowd every time he appears. This has allowed him to connect with the audience even better.

The 16-time champion has also granted a record number of wishes for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. He has done it for himself and not for publicity, allowing him to stand out from the crowd.

WWE star Cody Rhodes may be using some of John Cena's tricks

Cody Rhodes was never over as a world champion material superstar during his initial run with WWE. However, his return has seen him become a top babyface, much like John Cena.

The American Nightmare seems to be doing everything right in his current run to add more numbers to his fanbase. Much of what he is doing is similar to what The Cenation Leader has done for years.

Rhodes makes it a point to share something with the fans whenever he comes out. He shakes hands and snaps pictures whenever he gets a chance.

Along with that, his promos also have a similar structure to those of John Cena’s. It has helped him connect with fans and draw a great reaction from them.

The American Nightmare is looking for his first world championship win in WWE. The creative team can hope that the fans give him a similar reaction following his win and don’t turn on him.

Do you think John Cena has set the benchmark for babyfaces in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here