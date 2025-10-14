2-time Universal Champion tipped to be Seth Rollins' new partner in WWE after he gets betrayed by The Vision 

Even though Seth Rollins managed to finally get the better of Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel 2025, he was in for a rude shock on WWE RAW when Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman turned on him. Sam Roberts believes that following this, Rollins could join forces with none other than Roman Reigns.

Not only Rollins, but even Reed won his match at the Perth event, where he defeated Reigns. Considering just how well things had worked out for The Vision, it looked like all the brewing inner turmoil would be forgotten for good.

However, this wasn't the case, as Breakker struck Seth Rollins with a brutal Spear moments after they laid out CM Punk on RAW. Though Bronson Reed looked initially shocked, he later joined in and took out the World Heavyweight Champion with a Tsunami. Speaking on his NotSam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts said WWE might have sown the seeds for Reigns and Rollins reuniting.

"We could be headed towards Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins do not like each other. However, they know there is magic there. And if there's one force that can bring them together, it's collective disgust for The Wiseman Paul Heyman. And the fact that they now both have been wronged by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed," said Sam Roberts. (20:35 - 21:02)

Check out the video below:

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins have a common enemy in the form of Paul Heyman

Furthermore, the RAW Recap explained that since even The Original Tribal Chief was on his own now after walking out on Jimmy and Jey Uso at Crown Jewel, it made perfect sense for him to align with Seth Rollins. Roberts also mentioned that both the megastars had been wronged by Paul Heyman at different points and that they had all the reason to join hands against The Vision on RAW.

"If Roman Reigns doesn't want to see Jimmy and Jey Uso until Christmas, what if, on the way there, he teams up with Seth Rollins, who, besides this match with Roman Reigns, is committed to fulfilling the mission of The Vision on his own? What if the two of them take their singular rivalries? Roman Reigns has made himself into an island. He wants nothing to do with The Usos. Rollins has been forced into an island. The Vision will have nothing to do with him. Now they have a beef with The Vision," Roberts added. (21:03 - 21:40)

Though it remains to be seen how things pan out, there's an injury scare with Rollins. Recent reports have indicated that he might have to even relinquish his World Heavyweight Title if the injury to his arm turns out to be serious.

