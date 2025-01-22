2-time WWE champion files latest trademark; hints at potential new in-ring name

A former WWE Superstar recently filed a trademark following his first wrestling match outside the company. This trademark is strongly suggested to be his new ring name.

The erstwhile Baron Corbin departed from WWE in November 2024 after a 12-year run with the company. The former United States Champion and NXT Tag Team Champion competed at The People vs. GCW event on January 19, 2025, under his real-life name, Tom Pestock. He suffered a defeat at the hands of Josh Barnett in a Bloodsport match.

The 40-year-old star has submitted a trademark application for the term "Bishop Dyer" to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). This filing suggests the erstwhile Baron Corbin may be adopting a new ring name or persona.

Michael E. Dockins coined this term, which is used in entertainment and merchandise contexts. The term's definition, as listed, is as follows:

"Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes." [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

Tom Pestock (FKA Baron Corbin) takes a shot at top WWE Superstar

Logan Paul appeared in a pre-recorded segment on the January 20, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW. During this segment, The Maverick claimed that he would like to become the face of the company.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the erstwhile Baron Corbin stated that Logan Paul must first appear on WWE programming before harboring the ambition of becoming the face of the promotion.

"Has to show up first," he wrote.

Fans will have to wait and see if "Bishop Dyer" becomes the 40-year-old's new wrestling name moving forward.

