2-time WWE Champion gives Damian Priest a reality check; predicts he will lose his title in less than 2 weeks

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest has had a smooth run as a titleholder so far. The Judgment Day member successfully defended his belt at Backlash and will soon enter another title defense at the Clash at the Castle. Interestingly, a two-time WWE Champion predicted his match in Scotland would be his last as the Heavyweight Champion.

Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL to become the World Heavyweight Champion. However, his reign ended within minutes as Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and pinned McIntyre after an attack from CM Punk.

The June 3, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW showcased that The Scottish Opportunist still harbors a lot of contempt for Damian Priest. During a backstage interview, he interrupted the Judgment Day member and asked him how he was. The WWE Heavyweight Champion smiled and said that he was very happy.

Upon hearing this, Drew McIntyre said that he would also be very happy in less than two weeks when he dethrones Priest at Clash at the Castle. He told the Judgment Day member to enjoy his days as a champ while it lasted. While this seemed like a grudgeful warning from McIntyre, he attacked Priest after his match against Rey Mysterio ended.

Judgment Day ran to rescue the WWE Heavyweight Champion but was quickly countered by McIntyre. This gave Damian Priest a small window to catch Drew off-guard, and he chokeslammed him through the announce table.

The episode ended with Judgment Day towering over a neutralized Drew McIntyre. It would be interesting to see how the Scottish Superstar plans to win the title with Priest’s stablemates lurking at the ringside.

