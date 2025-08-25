2-time WWE champion sends message after his team makes surprise appearance at wrestling event

A couple of former WWE Superstars made a surprise appearance at a wrestling event on Sunday in Portland, Oregon. One of the two-time WWE champions delivered a message on social media to react to their shocking debut at Prestige Wrestling.Prestige held its Shark Ethic event in Portland on Sunday, with one of the main events being Midnight Heat defending their Prestige Tag Team Title against Miracle Generation. After retaining their gold, The Good Brothers came out to confront and attack the champions.Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows were released by WWE in February, and they signed with New Japan Pro-Wrestling after their 90-day no-compete clause expired in May. They have also made appearances in other promotions, adding Prestige Wrestling to the list.In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Machine Gun reacted to his and Big LG's Prestige Wrestling debut with a three-word message.&quot;Just the beginning,&quot; Anderson tweeted.The Good Brothers, who have won the RAW Tag Team Championship twice, want to add another title to their resume. They are scheduled to challenge Midnight Heat for the Prestige Tag Team Title on October 5th at the Roseland XII event in Portland.Karl Anderson gives his honest take on Karrion Kross' WWE exitOne of the biggest headlines in pro wrestling this month has been Karrion Kross' departure from WWE. There were speculations that his exit was a work, but it has been confirmed that the situation was real. Kross has already been booked for several promotions over the past week.Speaking on the Talk'n Shop podcast last week, Karl Anderson gave his honest reaction to the entire fiasco involving Kross.&quot;Sometimes, when you're just not a chosen one, and I don't mean that in a way. (...) You can fight through walls, I'm just saying. When you're just not one of their guys, you're just not one of their guys. No matter what,&quot; Andeson said. [H/T: Fightful]The Good Brothers have had two stints with the Stamford-based wrestling company, and both runs were quite underwhelming compared to the success they achieved at New Japan Pro-Wrestling.