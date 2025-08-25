  • home icon
  • WWE
  • The Good Brothers
  • 2-time WWE champion sends message after his team makes surprise appearance at wrestling event

2-time WWE champion sends message after his team makes surprise appearance at wrestling event

By JP David
Modified Aug 25, 2025 11:02 GMT
A former WWE tag team makes a surprise appearance at wrestling event. (Photo: WWE.com)
Photo source: WWE's official website

A couple of former WWE Superstars made a surprise appearance at a wrestling event on Sunday in Portland, Oregon. One of the two-time WWE champions delivered a message on social media to react to their shocking debut at Prestige Wrestling.

Ad

Prestige held its Shark Ethic event in Portland on Sunday, with one of the main events being Midnight Heat defending their Prestige Tag Team Title against Miracle Generation. After retaining their gold, The Good Brothers came out to confront and attack the champions.

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows were released by WWE in February, and they signed with New Japan Pro-Wrestling after their 90-day no-compete clause expired in May. They have also made appearances in other promotions, adding Prestige Wrestling to the list.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Machine Gun reacted to his and Big LG's Prestige Wrestling debut with a three-word message.

"Just the beginning," Anderson tweeted.
Ad

The Good Brothers, who have won the RAW Tag Team Championship twice, want to add another title to their resume. They are scheduled to challenge Midnight Heat for the Prestige Tag Team Title on October 5th at the Roseland XII event in Portland.

Karl Anderson gives his honest take on Karrion Kross' WWE exit

One of the biggest headlines in pro wrestling this month has been Karrion Kross' departure from WWE. There were speculations that his exit was a work, but it has been confirmed that the situation was real. Kross has already been booked for several promotions over the past week.

Ad

Speaking on the Talk'n Shop podcast last week, Karl Anderson gave his honest reaction to the entire fiasco involving Kross.

"Sometimes, when you're just not a chosen one, and I don't mean that in a way. (...) You can fight through walls, I'm just saying. When you're just not one of their guys, you're just not one of their guys. No matter what," Andeson said. [H/T: Fightful]

The Good Brothers have had two stints with the Stamford-based wrestling company, and both runs were quite underwhelming compared to the success they achieved at New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

About the author
JP David

JP David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.

Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.

Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!

Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by JP David
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications