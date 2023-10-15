2-time WWE Champion turning heel to end Gunther's historic Intercontinental Title reign would be a good idea, believes veteran

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno believes Drew McIntyre should end Gunther's historic WWE Intercontinental Championship reign.

The Ring General made his main roster debut in April 2022. About two months later, the 36-year-old defeated Ricochet on SmackDown to capture the Intercontinental Championship. Last month, Gunther surpassed The Honky Tonk Man as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history. Over the past 16 months, the leader of Imperium has defeated several top challengers, including Sheamus, Rey Mysterio, and Drew McIntyre.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno said that he believes The Scottish Warrior should be the one to end Gunther's historic reign after turning heel.

"I'd have Drew McIntyre win the title. Because it used to be, the Intercontinental Champion was like supposed to be the number one contender for the world title. I wouldn't mind seeing Drew get the Intercontinental Title as a heel, going a heel run, and then, you know, I don't know. Look, if you're ranking the guys, like if you did like the top 10 rankings on that show, I think Drew would be ranked number three. You have Roman [Reigns], Gunther, and Drew. That's how I would rank them," he said. [From 01:14 to 01:47]

Drew McIntyre will challenge Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel

At Fastlane, Seth Rollins successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing Match. While celebrating his victory on the following episode of Monday Night RAW, The Visionary was confronted by Drew McIntyre.

When The Scottish Warrior challenged Rollins to a World Heavyweight Championship match, the latter accepted. The two will now square off for the title next month at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

