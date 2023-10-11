Seth Rollins breaks silence following WWE Crown Jewel title match announcement

Seth Rollins is set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre at WWE Crown Jewel in three weeks. Rollins finally commented on the exciting matchup after it was made official.

The Visionary opened last night's WWE RAW to celebrate his successful title defense against Shinsuke Nakamura at Fastlane in a Last Man Standing match. However, McIntyre interrupted the segment to challenge Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Rollins was livid but was not going to back down even though he was far from 100%. McIntyre then clarified that he wants the match at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. The champ let the crowd decide his answer, and it was a resounding yes.

Damian Priest attacked Rollins afterward, but McIntyre thwarted the cash-in when he prevented Dominik Mysterio from delivering the Money in the Bank briefcase. McIntyre vs. Rollins was then made official, with the reigning World Heavyweight Champion commenting on it on X (fka Twitter).

"Been a minute. Excited to run this one back," Rollins wrote.

It's been a while since Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre went one-on-one. They last faced each other at Money in the Bank 2020 for the WWE Championship. McIntyre successfully defended his title back then, and now it's Rollins' turn to try and do the same.

Seth Rollins looked like an "absolute idiot," according to former WWE writer

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo was not a fan of Seth Rollins getting blindsided by an attack for the third straight week. Russo explained that it makes the red brand's top babyface look like an "absolute idiot."

"How many times in the last month have we seen Seth Rollins get attacked from behind? So now I'm assuming the top babyface is just a complete, absolute idiot. Nakamura attacked him from behind two weeks in a row. This may be the third time in a row. That makes the babyface look like a complete idiot. You could have the same effect by having Rollins turn around, catch him and then having Priest get the best of him. It's the same thing. And when it's the third time, that's what you gotta do." [From 13:11 - 13:50]

Rollins has been booked as a resilient champion since winning the World Heavyweight Title. He has defended his championship against Damian Priest, Bron Breakker, Finn Balor, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

