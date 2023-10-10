Wrestling veteran slams WWE booking that made Seth Rollins look like a "complete, absolute idiot" on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Seth Rollins being caught unaware during an attack by Damian Priest this week on RAW.

Seth opened the red brand show this week with a promo and was soon interrupted by Drew McIntyre. The two spoke about a championship match at Crown Jewel. Just as Drew was making his way to the back, Damian Priest blindsided Rollins and unleashed a beatdown on him. Dominik Mysterio was coming in with the Money in the Bank briefcase, but McIntyre prevented the cash-in with a Glasgow Kiss on "Dirty" Dom.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo pointed out that Rollins has been the victim of blindside attacks for three weeks now. He also claimed that it made the champ look silly. He felt that WWE could have booked the segment in a way that didn't make Seth look silly and naive.

"How many times in the last month have we seen Seth Rollins get attacked from behind? So now I'm assuming the top babyface is just a complete, absolute idiot. Nakamura attacked him from behind two weeks in a row. This may be the third time in a row. That makes the babyface look like a complete idiot. You could have the same effect by having Rollins turn around, catch him and then having Priest get the best of him. It's the same thing. And when it's the third time, that's what you gotta do." [From 13:11 - 13:50]

Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre will battle for the World Heavyweight Championship

During the most recent RAW, Seth Rollins spoke about recovering from the vicious Last Man Standing match against Shinsuke Nakamura at Fastlane. He detailed that he was worn out but would continue being a fighting champion for the fans.

Drew McIntyre then came out and asked Rollins for a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship. He wanted the Visionary to be at full strength for the title defense and announced that Crown Jewel would be the best setup for their encounter.

Seth was visibly surprised by McIntyre's straight-up approach but accepted the challenge, making the match official for Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 4.

