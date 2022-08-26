2-Time WWE Champion turns down triple threat match with Roman Reigns and The Rock at WrestleMania

Former two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has commented on whether he'd be interested in facing Roman Reigns and The Rock in a triple threat match at WrestleMania.

The Scottish Warrior is currently in a feud with The Tribal Chief over the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. They're set to collide at Clash at the Castle next week for the coveted title.

The Head of the Table's next major match could be against The Great One, as it's been reported that The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is "100% the plan" for WrestleMania 39.

During a recent appearance on El Brunch de WWE, Drew McIntyre stated that he'd rather not get involved in the bout as he's more interested in winning the titles.

"The Rock, Roman, and Drew? I feel like I might be the third man, the third wheel in that one. I'll just win the titles, and then they do their own thing, that's a big enough match without the titles. I don't want to muddy their story, I'll just take the titles over here so the titles can be defended every week," said McIntyre. (39:42-40:00)

Roman Reigns comments on the possibility of facing The Rock at WrestleMania 39

The Tribal Chief is the biggest star in the wrestling industry right now, while his cousin, The People's Champion, is one of the greatest of all time. A match between them would undoubtedly sell out any arena.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Roman Reigns stated that there's a good chance the bout could take place.

"A lot of synergy with everything that he does with the projects that he's guiding and has in mind. So yeah, I would say just based of that alone, it looks even better than it did last time we spoke."

Roman Reigns has been undefeated for a long time, and Drew McIntyre will have to pull out all the stops if he wants to dethrone The Tribal Chief to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. It'll be interesting to see who emerges victorious in the title.

Would you like to see a triple threat match between Roman, Drew, and The Rock at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments below!

Edited by Angana Roy