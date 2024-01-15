2-time WWE Hall of Famer will not get to the end of Royal Rumble if he makes a surprise entry, believes Bill Apter (Exclusive)

A WWE Hall of Famer is rumored to make a surprise appearance in the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match. Bill Apter believes if the star enters the bout, he may aim to put over younger talents.

Recent reports have suggested that X-Pac (aka Sean Waltman) could enter the Royal Rumble match this year. For those unaware, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice, once as a D-Generation X member and once for his stellar run in the New World Order.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter said X-Pac might not make it to the final few participants in the Rumble match because he could look to do a "favor" for a rising star:

"If he [X-Pac] is in there, I think he will do a favor for somebody (...) I do not see him going towards the end. Then again, after watching this X-Pac, we have been friends forever. I know that you will do the favor for whoever it is," he said. [1:23 onwards]

A WWE veteran recently commented on X-Pac's upset tweet

X-Pac recently called out some fans for attacking him on social media after he posted a message on Christmas.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, former WWE personality Vince Russo commented on the incident:

"Tribalism on social media is sickness. Absolutely. I was just seeing X-Pac over the weekend, just like going on there to throw out 'Merry Christmas.' And then he had to come back and say, 'I have never seen any (...) I am telling you Merry Christmas, and I am being attacked.' So he was like (...) I need to get off of this for a while because this is ridiculous," he said. [4:49 onwards]

It remains to be seen whether X-Pac will enter the annual multi-man contest. Will he confront some top names during the match? Only time will tell.

