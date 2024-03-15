20-year veteran set for a World Championship match outside of WWE

A former WWE Superstar who has been a part of the business for almost two decades is set to compete in his first World Championship match outside of the company.

The name in question is Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler). In the Stamford-based promotion, Ziggler won the World Heavyweight Championship twice and has held several other titles like NXT, the Intercontinental, and others. After his 19-year tenure with World Wrestling Entertainment, the company released him in September 2023.

At the NJPW's The New Beginning in Sapporo, The Showoff defeated David Finlay to become the new IWGP Global Championship in his first reign. Interestingly, Nic Nemeth is also a part of the TNA Wrestling and fans wanted him to rise and shine in the promotion.

On the latest episode of Impact, the former WWE Superstar teamed up with Trent Seven, and Mike Bailey to defeat the team of Zachary Wentz, Steve Maclin, and Trey Miguel. Things turned haywire after TNA World Champion Moose, Brian Myers, and Eddie Edwards laid waste and had the last laugh on Speedball Mountain (Seven & Bailey) and Dolph Ziggler.

As officially announced by the promotion, Moose will defend his TNA World Championship against Nic Nemeth at Rebellion pay-per-view on Saturday, April 20.

You can check out TNA Wrestling's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Former WWE star Dolph Ziggler spotted with multiple AEW stars

The 43-year-old star is a free agent in the wrestling business and hence moving across several promotions is not a big deal for him. This left the wrestling world buzzing about whether Dolph Ziggler would appear on AEW since his brother Ryan Nemeth works there too.

While it remains to be seen if the former WWE Superstar is bound to be in Tony Khan's promotion, he was recently spotted with several AEW stars. Taya Valkyrie took to social media and shared a bunch of pictures hanging out with her husband Johnny TV (fka John Morrison), CJ Perry, Nic Nemeth, and Hornswoggle.

"Life lately," she wrote.

Check out the AEW star's Instagram post below:

Fans are excited to see if The Showoff bags the World Championship from Moose at TNA Wrestling in the coming month following his WWE tenure.

What do you think of Nic Nemeth vs. Moose for the TNA World title? Sound off in the comments section.