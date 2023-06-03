"200 days of mid" - Fans underwhelmed as WWE star's current title reign nears significant milestone

WWE has booked some incredibly long championship reigns recently, with an eye toward breaking several records. Roman Reigns, for one, has held the Universal Championship for over 1,000 days. Other examples include The Usos, Bianca Belair, and Gunther.

However, another WWE Superstar is quietly building his own long title reign. Austin Theory has been the United States Champion for 189 days. He won the belt from Seth Rollins in a triple threat match, also featuring Bobby Lashley at Survivor Series. Despite the length of the reign, fans have been left underwhelmed.

Twitter user @WrestlinRealest tweeted that people aren't talking about Theory closing in on 200 days with the US Championship, with most of the responses critical of the 25-year-old and his title reign. Many fans didn't notice Austin Theory has been champion for that long.

Real-EST @WrestlinRealest Theory quietly being almost close to a 200 day reign isn’t being talked about enough Theory quietly being almost close to a 200 day reign isn’t being talked about enough https://t.co/behWEdimfc

Check out some of the reactions to the tweet:

Jakenheimer @jakenheimer5 @WrestlinRealest Well it’s not been very good so what’s to talk about? @WrestlinRealest Well it’s not been very good so what’s to talk about?

BigRion16YT ☝🏿 @BigRion16

Wes Lee With Weekly Bangers/Opening Matches

Gunther with MOTY matches like most PPVs

Other then elimination chamber, Seth, lashley, and Cena, what has theory done???? @WrestlinRealest Yeah because unlike Gunther and Wes lee he hasn’t done much.Wes Lee With Weekly Bangers/Opening MatchesGunther with MOTY matches like most PPVsOther then elimination chamber, Seth, lashley, and Cena, what has theory done???? @WrestlinRealest Yeah because unlike Gunther and Wes lee he hasn’t done much. Wes Lee With Weekly Bangers/Opening MatchesGunther with MOTY matches like most PPVsOther then elimination chamber, Seth, lashley, and Cena, what has theory done????

At a time when most of WWE's champions are nearly booked to perfection, Theory may seem a level below them. It remains to be seen if last year's Money in the Bank winner will have a better US Title reign moving forward, with more memorable moments.

Austin Theory should've reached the next level at WWE WrestleMania 39

Before WrestleMania, it seemed like things would pick up for Austin Theory once he faced John Cena in Hollywood. The WWE legend did challenge for the United States Championship, but not before publicly humiliating Theory on RAW. The young star did not even get the chance to cut his own promo on Cena.

He simply defeated the 16-time world champion - with a low blow - in a standard match at WrestleMania. Since then, Austin Theory has barely garnered any interest. His US Title defense against Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed at Backlash was fine.

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle



It didn't elevate Austin Theory and it didn't do much to show doubters that Theory is a main event talent.



A wasted opportunity. I love John Cena but I think everyone could tell his #Wrestlemania 39 match with Austin Theory was a match where his heart clearly was not in it.It didn't elevate Austin Theory and it didn't do much to show doubters that Theory is a main event talent.A wasted opportunity. I love John Cena but I think everyone could tell his #Wrestlemania 39 match with Austin Theory was a match where his heart clearly was not in it.It didn't elevate Austin Theory and it didn't do much to show doubters that Theory is a main event talent.A wasted opportunity. https://t.co/ktSLy6d4Jl

Furthermore, most of Theory's matches as United States Champion came against Lashley and Seth Rollins. While solid, they have made things repetitive for the 25-year-old superstar. Victories against Edge and Rey Mysterio were filled with interference, cheapening them like the win over John Cena at WrestleMania.

WWE has the chance to turn this title reign around as it reaches the 200-day mark. It could improve on SmackDown, with fresh opponents like AJ Styles and LA Knight beyond Austin Theory's current feud against Sheamus.

How long will Theory's US Title reign last? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : 0 votes