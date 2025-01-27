"2025 Royal Rumble winner," "A modern jobber" - Fans in disbelief after top WWE star extends unfortunate streak at Saturday Night's Main Event

WWE fans recently took to social media to react after a popular RAW star extended an unfortunate losing streak at Saturday Night's Main Event in Texas. The popular star being referred to is none other than Jey Uso.

At Saturday Night's Main Event, Jey Uso locked horns with Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. Despite putting on an amazing performance, Jey couldn't capitalize on the opportunity, and the match ultimately ended in The Ring General's favor. The champion hit his opponent with two powerbombs to retain the gold.

Following the show, a fan took to X/Twitter to highlight a heartbreaking Jey Uso stat. They revealed that The Yeet Master had lost the opportunity to become a world champion for the sixth consecutive time in his career.

This post caught other fans' attention, and they started reacting to it in the comments section. Some believed Jey Uso would eventually go on to win either the Men's Royal Rumble or the Elimination Chamber match to become a world champion. One wrote that The Yeet Master was just a modern-day "jobber."

Screenshots of fans' reactions [Image credit: Jazz's X/Twitter handle]

One fan wrote that Jey Uso might turn heel after his loss against Gunther. Some were divided over the result of his Saturday Night's Main Event match.

Screenshots of some more fan reactions [Image credits: Jazz's X/Twitter handle]

Jey Uso teased winning the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble

In a backstage promo uploaded by WWE's Instagram handle, Jey Uso addressed his loss against Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event and his future in WWE. The Yeet Master said he was now focused on winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble.

"I just lost the match for the world championship. Next step for Jey Uso? Man, I gotta win the Royal Rumble now, Uce," Jey said.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Jey Uso's future.

