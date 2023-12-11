21-year old would be a "freak" if they sign with WWE, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently spoke very highly of a prospective future WWE Superstar, claiming that she could be very succesful in the business.

The name in question is Mya Lesnar, the daughter of Brock Lesnar. While Mya is just 21 years old, she is already making waves on the internet with her feats. She recently broke a school record in shot put, covering a massive distance of 18.50 meters.

Although there is no indication yet that Mya is planning for a run in WWE, discussions about the topic have been prevalent recently. On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo was asked how Mya would fit in the WWE roster which is dominated by physically imposing women like Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax. He stated:

"Especially, if like, he (Brock Lesnar) trains her, you know what I am saying, which he probably would, I am sure she'd be different... She'd just be a freak." [5:35 onwards]

You can check out the full episode of the podcast here:

Vince Russo recently talked about turning down a WWE Hall of Fame induction

Vince Russo's experience and work in the business of pro-wrestling are more than enough to get him into the Hall of Fame, according to many in the business. However, Vince is apparently not interested in getting this particular recognition.

Speaking on his The Brand podcast, Vince Russo stated:

"No, I would never take a Hall of Fame induction. Thank you. I am not interested. It is a sham. I don't need the approval of Vince McMahon, bro. I get the approval every single day, bro, from my dad, my wife, my kids, my grandkids. That's who I need approval from, bro. I don't need approval from Vince McMahon to be in a make believe fictitious Hall of Fame," he said. [From 27:07 to 27:38]

Whether his views change in the future or not is something only time will tell.

If you use any quotes from the first half of the article, please credit sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.