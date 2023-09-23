23-year-old star returned to in-ring action during recent WWE show

Things took an interesting turn after a young WWE Superstar returned to in-ring action during a recent show.

The star in question is an Olympic Gold Medalist, Gable Steveson, who has stepped back in the ring. The 23-year-old star last wrestled Dante Chen during NXT's Sebring and Melbourne house shows on September 8 and 9, respectively.

Earlier, it was reported that Steveson was removed from the NXT roster, and his situation with the company was labeled as "confusing." Mostly, the star's situation for TV appearances depended on Vince McMahon's return following his recovery.

On September 22, a WWE NXT house show was held live in Fort Pierce, Florida, where Steveson made his comeback to the ring, marking his fourth bout in the company. He teamed up with the Creed Brothers to defeat the trio of Damon Kemp, Charlie Dempsey, and Myles Borne.

WWE Hall of Famer sent a message to Dolph Ziggler after his release

The 16-time World Champion Ric Flair shared a heartwarming message with Dolph Ziggler after he was released from World Wrestling Entertainment.

The Nature Boy took to Twitter to note that he was busy someplace else and wasn't aware of WWE releases. However, Flair recollected a moment to express how down-to-earth Ziggler is.

"Shame On Me For Being So Busy That I Haven’t Kept Up With All Of The Releases At @WWE. I Just Hope That Each And Every One Of You Know That At The End Of The Day We All Love Wrestling, But It’s A Business First And Foremost. I Still After Retiring In 2008, Remember The Day That I Had To Walk Away As Being One Of The Most Difficult Days Of My Life. And As For My Dear Friend,@HEELZiggler, Who Has Been My Close Friend For 20 Years, You Have Been Nothing Less Than The Best Professional & The Best At Everything You Have Been Called Upon To Do. A Leader, A Champion, And A Man Of Unquestionable Character. I’ll Never Forget The Letter You Wrote Me In The Hospital. I Know You Will Be Successful In Life Because That’s Who You Are. I Look Forward To Our Next Meeting & 2 Dirty Martinis With Extra Olives! 🍸," Flair wrote.

It will be an exciting time for World Wrestling Entertainment to make use of Gable Steveson to his full potential after several superstars were let go on September 21, 2023.

