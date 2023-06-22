24-year-old released female WWE Superstar makes major announcement about her next step in wrestling

A former WWE Superstar has opened up on her wrestling future recently in a tweet, where she's made a major announcement. Xia Brookside is coming to the US soon and will be wrestling there, and has spoken about it.

Brookside was released from WWE in 2022, just when it was announced that NXT UK was going into hiatus so that NXT Europe could be launched. She was a part of WWE for four years, between 2018 and 2022.

She started at the young age of 19 and was part of the second Mae Young Classic in 2018, where she lost to IYO Sky in the first round. She was still added to the roster after that in NXT UK.

The star previously made the announcement about her career shift and moving to the USA back in March. She has been wrestling in Stardom but, for the most part, has been based in the UK.

Xia Brookside put out another tweet recently, where she said that she was moving to the US in only another four weeks. She said that she had received a lot of bookings already and was open for more, giving a few dates, and said that she was taking bookings until 2024.

"I’m moving to America in 4 weeks! I'm so grateful for all the bookings I have already received! Last few I have available 2023 - Aug - 6 & last weekend. Sept - 1st, 3rd, 5th weekend Oct - 1st & 2nd weekend. Nov - Dec - Taking bookings until 2024. Dm me✨"

Xia Brookside complimented another former WWE star

Deonna Purrazzo may now be a part of IMPACT Wrestling, but there was a time when she was in WWE. Brookside had only good things to say about her.

The former WWE star spoke about her during her interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling.

"When I get the opportunity to wrestle someone like Deonna, who is also into the technical, then we both get to shine together. She gets to shine because I can meet her where she needs, or I get to shine because she's helping me. We're meeting each other. It's a story, right? Everything's a story. Let's tell a story when we go out there let's make people feel and when you match styles like that, that's where you get true magic, I feel." [From 11:31 to 12:00]

We at Sportskeeda wish Xia Brookside the best for her major change in career as she moves to wrestle in the USA.

