25-year-old popular WWE Superstar showers immense praise on wrestling legend John Cena 

WWE Superstar Bron Breakker recently broke character to heap praise on John Cena.

Cena has had one of the most decorated careers in the history of professional wrestling. He has not only inspired fans from across the globe but The Cenation Leader also motivated young talents in the industry to steer on the same path. The Doctor of Thuganomics created a persona that became a significant part of his WWE career.

While speaking in a recent interview on Sony Sports Network's show Namaste India, Breakker appreciated John Cena's legacy and his hard work all these years and how it has been an inspiration to him.

Breakker detailed:

"I really appreciate you and all You've done for WWE. All the years of hardwork, it's a grind. I'm on the cusp of something similar, I can't be thankful enough for your hardwork and efforts over the years."

WWE Superstar Bron Breakker gave his honest opinion on Dolph Ziggler

WWE NXT Superstar Bron Breakker recently gave his honest opinion on former NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler.

During a recent interview on the Stick to Wrestling podcast, Breakker recalled his past days and spoke words of gratitude for Ziggler and how honored he felt working with The Show-Off.

Bron further added that working with Bobby Roode and his shared presence in the ring was a privilege to him. Their shared space in their respective careers has helped Bron in adding to his experiences in the arena.

"It was an absolute honor for me to work with him. It was so cool, just that experience, him and Bobby Roode both. It really was a privilege for me to be in the ring with him. He’s so, so good. I mean unbelievably good and same thing kind of with Tommaso, Dolph helped me a lot," the 25-year-old NXT star said.

It would be interesting to see what plans the company has going forward for Breakker in the near future.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comment section below.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.